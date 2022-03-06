All aTwitter: 6 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Jordan Davis has currently tested as the most athletic defensive tackle in the #RAS database, with his 20 split unofficial.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022
Most nose tackles skip the agility drills, and if he's done, then he's top dog. pic.twitter.com/AF995HJWmk
March 5, 2022
"The Georgia Bulldogs won a National Championship, I think they just won a Combine Championship" - @MoveTheSticks @GeorgiaFootball | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/vFYA8cjfIl— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 6, 2022
Athleticism scores for the 2022 defensive tackle class are now official.@GeorgiaFootball's Jordan Davis earned an "elite" 98 athleticism score, followed by his college teammate Devonte Wyatt (87) and @CycloneFB's Eyioma Uwazurike (84).#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/yunUnWgKdU— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
"Didn't really know anything about the game, coming from a different country."— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 6, 2022
It's been a wild journey to the #NFLCombine for @BoilerFootball DE @TheGK3 @kimmichex pic.twitter.com/kzKWKuZ3DB
.@BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry hung around to pick up trash on the sideline after the #NFLCombine.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Class act. (h/t @kimmichex) pic.twitter.com/Mr39Zioxso
Had a great experience mentoring the QBs at the combine this week in Indy and enjoyed working with them on the field yesterday. One thing this years QBs will do is compete. Don’t let anyone tell you this group isn’t good. But even more so they are great people.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 4, 2022
@K_Eleby5 had a day— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 5, 2022
Top official 40 times among LBs #NFLCombine:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 6, 2022
1) Troy Andersen, @MSUBobcats_FB, 4.42
2) Christian Harris, @AlabamaFTBL, 4.44
3) Channing Tindall, @GeorgiaFootball, 4.47
T-4) Malcolm Rodriguez, @CowboyFB, 4.52
T-4) Brandon Smith, @PennStateFball, 4.52
T-4) Quay Walker, UGA, 4.52
.@AlabamaFTBL LB Christian Harris has some quick feet.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
He's @BuckyBrooks No. 3 LB.
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cdwHA9piI1
Georgia's Nakobe Dean (93 production score) and Utah's Devin Lloyd (89) were both among the most productive linebackers in the country last season.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
: The rest of the top 5 LBs by the NGS production score#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/iHdEWgrAS4
As expected, Chad Muma put up an elite #RAS. Probably a bit disappointed in his own 40 time, even though it's still a very good one. pic.twitter.com/aDXF9n916c— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
Channing Tindall update. pic.twitter.com/ZclsvBHUmY— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
Jermaine Johnson update. pic.twitter.com/iprA4hjUgJ— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
Boye Mafe update. Doesn't change his score, though.#CalledIt pic.twitter.com/y0DmjRSJU8— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
Turns out it wan't REALLY broken, you guys. This is just...bonkers. Pending agilities. pic.twitter.com/eqxSjk7qjj— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
"He has a Darius Leonard-type build. Slim, taller, athletic. - @WillieMcGinest on Florida LB Jeremiah Moon@jmoonvii | @GatorsFB— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 6, 2022
: #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/MYeSWM3Nvj
"When he gets to the QB, he gets there in a pretty angry mood"@BaldyNFL likes everything about @aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/vsXRPBRx3O— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 6, 2022
Athleticism scores for the 2022 EDGE class are set.@UMichFootball's Aidan Hutchinson solidified his draft status by posting an "elite" athleticism score (93), driven by a 6.73-second 3-cone, the fastest time by any DL over 6-foot-5 at the combine since 2003.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/eqVFqM7cKX— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
Always bet on freaky athletic traits, especially at pass rusher. Walker is real deal. https://t.co/UQU9t7pCZQ pic.twitter.com/i3v44wPTKN— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 6, 2022
With NFL opportunity knocking, Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner thanks his mother by telling her to retirehttps://t.co/CT23IKVMXY pic.twitter.com/kVdKzzoiqW— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 6, 2022
@Ayye_Barno reacts to his record-setting run! #NFLCombine @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/H3JWwT9Cgz— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
That was not my response to that specific question don’t start that ADAM https://t.co/pzH2b1YWVS— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 5, 2022
Ice is for squares. Percussion massagers for the win. https://t.co/qRXTjV2K1L— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2022
Coach K's tribute video for his final game at Cameron Indoor.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022
Chills.
(via @DukeMBB)pic.twitter.com/6dke3nHcS9
My buddy dropped these in the group text a few minutes ago. Downtown Chapel Hill before, and after, UNC beat Duke tonight. Wow. pic.twitter.com/uUIbpWm8uz— Jay Harris (@JayHarrisESPN) March 6, 2022
SOMEONE JUST JUMPED THE DEJI FIGHT LMFAO pic.twitter.com/Pdc2mUPEBT— Raw Zedd (@Zeddzy) March 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BkMZPP2tbY https://t.co/BHVn3Z76gn— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 6, 2022
