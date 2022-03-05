All aTwitter: 5 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
From our NFL Combine coverage: The #Commanders made a strong offer for Russell Wilson. A look at what it means... pic.twitter.com/e7qabCQosA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022
We also know they will pursue every QB they think MIGHT be available. As they should. Not many truly will be. As we have known for a while they want to “swing big”. This will be a difficult search.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 5, 2022
With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022
All AFC teams, of course. Because why would the Packers trade Rodgers to a team they could face in the NFC playoffs? https://t.co/8oTJOdpxCq— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 5, 2022
Since the Rivera regime arrived in 2020; They have…. traded for Kyle Allen, signed Taylor Heinicke, attempted to trade for Stafford/Wilson, signed Fitzpatrick, and reportedly even called the Chiefs about Mahomes. This isn’t a group looking to draft and develop.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 5, 2022
In non-QB news, former Wyoming LB Chad Muma had an interview with the Commanders on Thursday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2022
“It was cool to be in that room and being able to meet everyone that’s in their program,” he said.
From Muma’s availability today: pic.twitter.com/I3Ycu5ozYE
We went 7-10 with half the roster injured/Covid, QB2 as the QB1, and the hardest schedule in the league… https://t.co/TP56BMmEMM— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 4, 2022
LB Christian Harris out of Alabama had a formal interview with the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2gVpMSKdmR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2022
Damn, I missed this. John Bates ***goon*** https://t.co/2QNgcRsOyW— Disco (@discoque5) March 3, 2022
The NFL just released the official 40 times for Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton and Ohio State WR Chris Olave… and the unofficial times were way off.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2022
Thornton: 4.28 (not 4.21)
Olave: 4.39 (not 4.26)
Charley Casserly is no longer doing the hand times for NFL Network— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 4, 2022
It's Marc Ross' first year
We could see larger discrepancies in the "unofficial" to "official" times compared to previous years
Like TE Greg Dulcich dropping from a 4.61u to a 4.70o
...or we might not
The fastest 40 times from yesterday pic.twitter.com/vT8pPtVgKf— PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Chris Olave (4.39) became the 2nd pair of WR teammates since 2006 to run sub-4.4 40 times at the same combine.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2022
The only other duo? Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. pic.twitter.com/ugglFDDDkI
This is bonkers.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 4, 2022
Number of WRs with a sub-7.00 second 3-cone:
2022: 2
2020: 4
2019: 8
2018: 18
2017: 23
Your team should target every OL prospect that runs a sub-4.47 short shuttle— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 28, 2022
Over the last 10 years, only 24 players have hit that time at the Combine
They combined to start 84% of their career games, including gems like Kelce, Paradis & Leno
The Clubhttps://t.co/y7pAvScSou pic.twitter.com/407sgy6F0C
QBs entering the NFL draft in recent years seem to be slightly faster than they used to be, per @SharpFootball pic.twitter.com/EALmspd5P7— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) March 4, 2022
Post #NFLCombine #NFLDraft QB ranks:— Kennedy Paynter (@Kennedy_Paynter) March 4, 2022
1) Pickett-solid B+ across the board
2) Willis-big upside (floor?)
3) Ridder-size worrisome, interviewed well
4) Howell-+athletic profile, didn’t interview well
5) Corral-too small for play style
6) Strong-next big-arm QB to be a career backup
I hated every moment of the NFL combine.. Almost squared up with a scout & got into it with a special teams coach about if I’d play football for free— Niles Paul (@NilesP_) March 4, 2022
Surprisingly that wasn’t the dumbest question I was asked— Niles Paul (@NilesP_) March 4, 2022
Who is the most disliked figure in the NFL?— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 1, 2022
We combed Twitter data in the month of December and found the biggest villian to be Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VqqdODDAgQ
Someone come get Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/KTQrwTqWLd— PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022
Matt continues to pump out good draft analysis. Watson is certainly an intriguing prospect. https://t.co/RRXYmj3V8l— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2022
So I watched some Bo Melton last night.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 4, 2022
He’s good. Really, really, really, really good. https://t.co/q7aYIbHYZi
For reference, the Average TE. He would scor a 4.6 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranks 509 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/1VV4aLG3qE #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Ht9A3hwVT0— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Austin Allen is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.81 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 113 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/wQkLioH6Yb #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/YGt7rnk1ks— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Daniel Bellinger is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.45 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WVwvRa2b84 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/S6zpMYloGI— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Jelani Woods is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/U4Ysrmq76y #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ln2SC2vW0K— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Here are the top 10 Relative Athletic Scores for TEs after the #NFLCombine (via @MathBomb). All TEs that tested finished with above average scores. pic.twitter.com/mxtXRbEL1N— Tommy Griffenkranz (@therealtgriff) March 4, 2022
And for context, the Average QB. He would score a 4.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranks 425 out of 831 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/lUgK0f6dxK #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/XfdKW6N23M— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Bailey Zappe is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 5.13 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 406 out of 831 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/6ttNXRK6hc #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/uR2OUSeyhQ— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Desmond Ridder is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.8 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 831 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/xc4lrKVVko #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/XT9Ylcjc9P— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Because there are FAR more players in any given draft than there are players who even make it into the NFL, we tend to instead ask how many successful players tested above/below average.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Just looking at pro bowlers, since 1987 650 pro bowlers scored above average, 115 below. https://t.co/Q5IjOtGSoy
David Ojabo of Michigan: underrated beard and elite hair game. pic.twitter.com/sQnJ6U9kDt— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 4, 2022
Giants Have Asked WR Sterling Shepard To Take Pay Cut https://t.co/0I8hjOvaLU #Giants pic.twitter.com/YVbLidH8ZD— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 4, 2022
In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said. He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 3, 2022
The Cowboys are “likely” to release Amari Cooper, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/jQlYMUFI0D— PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022
Contracts offer different opportunities/challenges, but the idea that Dallas is upset with Amari Cooper relative to his money while Zeke's out there just swimming in his money mountain is hilarious.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 4, 2022
The Cowboys have not given Amari Cooper and his reps permission to seek a trade.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 4, 2022
Most guys in the NFL have been in the media for years, New York is different.— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) March 4, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury: I would do any job before going back to be a college coach. https://t.co/ipJZArIfEC— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2022
How cool is this - Vernon Davis action movie opens today - A Day to Die pic.twitter.com/vd1aTNAsOO— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 4, 2022
I’m sorry, but re-watching the new name reveal and it’s even worse than I remembered.— Washington Window (@WasWindow) March 4, 2022
Cringey, boring, awful…okay, I’ll stop. pic.twitter.com/MEu9x31jDL
Some RG3 Action pic.twitter.com/DpMe9mkiE2— Midwest Manchild (@MidwestManchild) March 4, 2022
Check those numbers, DJ. I think he’s 7’2”. https://t.co/OsT1sJfefW pic.twitter.com/tVvnj65ICE— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 4, 2022
