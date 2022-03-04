Daily Slop: Ron Rivera in his element at NFL scouting combine; JD McKissic’s future will shape Commanders’ RB room

Ron Rivera compares Malik Willis to Cam Newton | RSN

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera sees a lot of Cam Newton in Malik Willis' game.

Malik Willis used to think football was boring. Now, he's one of the most exciting prospects. - Washington Times

When Malik Willis transferred from Auburn to Liberty three years back, the quarterback didn't do so because he thought it'd be a launching pad to the NFL. Rather, the 22-year-old recalls thinking he was done.

Commanders’ Ron Rivera in his element at NFL scouting combine - The Washington Post

After two years of video conferences, the Commanders coach is happy to be meeting with prospects — and old friends — in-person this week in Indianapolis.

Mitchell Trubisky? Malik Willis? Aaron Rodgers? Who will lead the Commanders next year? - Washington Post

After cycling through six starting quarterbacks since 2020, Washington is again looking for a permanent solution under center, possibly in the draft or via trade or free agency.

'BRO WHAT?!': McLaurin applauds Buckeyes Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson for blazing 40 times

Olave and Wilson were two of nine players who ran sub 4.4 times in the 40-yard dash during on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington Commanders canvassing the NFL to find a starting QB, GM Martin Mayhew says

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said Wednesday that he's "canvassed the league" to find a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

2022 NFL Free Agency: JD McKissic’s future will shape Commanders’ RB room | RSN

Free agent RBs Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel could both be fits for the Commanders, but it depends on whether they re-sign J.D. McKissic.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Should Washington pay up for De'Vondre Campbell? | RSN

The Commanders have a need at middle linebacker, but is Packers All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell a realistic option?

Commanders owners Dan, Tanya Snyder donate $300K to Ukrainian response efforts | RSN

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have donated $300,000 to Ukrainian response efforts.

Cowboys 'likely' to release wide receiver Amari Cooper, per report | RSN

The Cowboys signed Amari Cooper to a five-year deal in 2020.

2022 Combine notebook | 40 times and more on-field workouts

On-field workouts officially began at Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, and the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends were up first. Here are a few notes from the evening.

Robert Griffin III's tell-all book no longer in the works

A tell-all book from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III promising to ‘open your eyes to the sexual harassment’ in Ashburn is dead in the water, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan has confirmed.

NFL: COVID testing ending for league

The decision was reached in conjunction with the NFLPA and comes just weeks after prospective draft picks and a handful of agents threatened a combine boycott over a forced COVID “bubble.”