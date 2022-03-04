All aTwitter: 4 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
: NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend all joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/DQjeVpPn3l— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 3, 2022
NFL and NFLPA “have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately” per this memo sent out today: pic.twitter.com/VTLJHqpbjt— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2022
From NFL Now: The NFL and NFLPA suspended all COVID protocols... hopefully forever. pic.twitter.com/538KX2TIDE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022
Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU— Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022
"I felt like I had to do that... if I can help her in any way, I felt like I needed to"@malikwillis tells @kimmichex about the video of him helping someone out in Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/5VG2BOW5jf— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 4, 2022
Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2022
Kenny Pickett's 8.5 inch hands would be the smallest for a QB in the league.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 3, 2022
Fumbled 26 times in college.
Desmond Ridder has 10" hands and fumbled 36 times in college.— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 3, 2022
one year ago pic.twitter.com/7vyZMkPK3h— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 3, 2022
No QB with a hand size smaller than 9” (combine measurements) has been drafted in the 1st round since at least 2003.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 3, 2022
Kenny Pickett: 8 1/2" hands measured at 2022 Combine pic.twitter.com/1nk2rQhjum
Wan'Dale Robinson coming in three whole inches shorter than he was listed is...not awesome.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022
5'8" with 27 5/8" arms is not ideal length.
NFL Network: “I am the most winningest quarterback in almost all of college football”— Bill Porter (@BMack764) March 1, 2022
Tom Pelissero sat down with .@GoBearcatsFB’s @desmondridder to discuss why he should be the first QB off the NFL Draft board. pic.twitter.com/pHR9IxztKr
via NFL Network
Please pic.twitter.com/dSIOr5PqL0— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 4, 2022
Source close to my eyes: Malik Willis has a strong arm.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2022
The high floor/high ceiling difference is visible with Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis. Pickett is smooth, accurate, lets it rip confidently. Pro ready with the high floor. Willis has a damn cannon. High ceiling.— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2022
Ron on the @Commanders Meeting with Malik Willis pic.twitter.com/1N8psLia1K— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) March 4, 2022
More than any other QB, I think Willis would energize this fanbase. You don't bring in a vet, then sit Willis. If you draft Willis, you have to play him, even if you give him stuff he can run. If you can coach Heinicke up, you can coach Willis up.— Disco (@discoque5) March 4, 2022
.@Pitt_FB QB @kennypickett10 letting it fly. ✈️— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9wgAtIufd8
With so few QBs to draft, will Kenny Pickett's hand size or Matt Corral's weight be a swaying factor for interested teams?— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) March 4, 2022
Click below to hear @MikeTanier and @QBKlass discuss the situation in further detail.
(Presented by @UnderdogFantasy)#NFLDraft #NFLCombine #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/io27HWyIff
.@GoBEARCATS QB @desmondridder letting it rip on these passing drills.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Itc2UxB598
Sorry bout that, @PatrickMahomes.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/FiKKzaIAAw
If I’m Washington I’m still looking to add more weapons. 11 would be high for Olave and not saying to pick him there but man he’s good and fast. https://t.co/k1qWbdweSc— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2022
BRO WHAT?! @chrisolave_— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) March 4, 2022
4.26u speed in the 40— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2022
"That speed is real. It absolutely translates to the field" - @movethesticks on @chrisolave_
: #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/QZRFYD4Z8g
Another one. Terrific ability to separate. Again: I’d look to add more weapons. IF they go the FA route at QB gonna need more help around him. It’s why few positions should be off the table at 11. https://t.co/GgTAcL9bha— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2022
6'3" and 200 lbs and @GeorgiaFootball WR George Pickens just ran a 4.4u flat.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ru3DWKg5Xw
So here's the scary thing about Tyquan Thornton's 1st 40u. His 1st 8 steps were mostly all off balance--especially step two which would make a dead track coach roll in his grave. Blazing time and yet--TONS of room for improvement room on the clock w/ better balance off the tape. https://t.co/LC4H0W0lrG— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 4, 2022
What’s shaping up to be the official fastest WR group ever at the Combine is (not) coincidentally the lightest group in weight at 196 lbs— Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerian) March 4, 2022
Athleticism scores for the 2022 tight end class are now official.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2022
Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo earned the lone 90+ athleticism score among the group (91), followed by Daniel Belligner (82) & Jelani Woods (80).#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/kBFPtizANl
The most effective draft strategy is one that fuses together subjective film work with robust data analytics.@MoveTheSticks explains the value of data applied to scouting, and how the NGS draft model augments his evaluation process.#NextGenScores | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/udxmffekxV— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2022
Heck of a catch from @OU_Football WR @TheMikeWoods— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/5W0A0gsdkp
.@OU_Football WR @TheMikeWoods with another gorgeous grab.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
Keep your eyes out for this guy.
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JZDVt5l4qK
Sorry, I forgot to add his broad jump, surely that'll drop him...Oh... https://t.co/SCnKMVpmA2 pic.twitter.com/nrJrlarbBA— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
If times hold and projected splits are anywhere near this, Christian Watson could own a 10.00 #RAS, ranking just below Calvin Johnson.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
WR has two 10.00 scores because we have more than 2,000 players in the group. pic.twitter.com/LkF0xI1lce
As before, a reminder that the splits shown on all #RAS cards during the Combine are projected using the average for a player at that position with the same 40.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022
Official splits come out after the Combine.
North Dakota State WR Christian Watson ran an unofficial 4.28-second forty at 6'4-208 lbs.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2022
Pending his official numbers, Watson is expected enter the draft as one of only three receivers to measure in at 6'4+ & earn a 90+ athleticism score in the NGS Draft model.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/k0rd7jDDov
Neal mentioned that, throughout his career, he studied third down pass rush tape of edge rushers that he was facing. “Logging stances, first down moves compared to third down moves and alignments” were some of the tendencies that he paid close attention to.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 3, 2022
How the hell is Evan Neal 337 but he looks like this. What a freak show. https://t.co/9Alqe55Vvg— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 3, 2022
A 335 pound offensive lineman looks far different than a 335 lb OL did 15 years ago.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 3, 2022
Outwork the impossible ✊ https://t.co/jVEANBOcbT— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) March 3, 2022
Robert Griffin III's tell-all book about his time in D.C. "Surviving Washington" is no longer in the works. https://t.co/LbdPLC7f9i— The Team 980 (@team980) March 3, 2022
The NFC East with the 4 easiest schedules in the entire NFL— JPA Football (@jpafootball) March 4, 2022
(via allsportsculture/IG) pic.twitter.com/mXjMQ9U2Op
Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 3, 2022
Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup have all but certainly played their final game together in Dallas. There are still moving pieces for Cowboys, but the shared opinion from several sources at combine is it would be an upset if Cooper returns. https://t.co/jQsDlH03R8— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2022
This is it guys. The pinnacle of the internet. We've done it! Pack it up, it's over. pic.twitter.com/EkqHgag0vO— I'm Jeff (@fyvie2) March 2, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...