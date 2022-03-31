Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Roger Goodell wrong, source says Dan Snyder already involved day-to-day in Commanders - Washington Times

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has resumed his involvement in day-to-day operations of the franchise, a high-placed source with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday -- refuting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's remarks from a day earlier.

Goodell: Commanders’ Daniel Snyder won’t oversee day-to-day operations for ‘foreseeable future’ - The Washington Post

Tanya Snyder, the team's co-CEO, represented the team at this week's NFL meetings, and the commissioner said she will continue to lead the club's daily operations.

Commanders’ trade for Carson Wentz altered draft plans - The Washington Post

Washington is not likely to target a quarterback with its first-round pick, but the Commanders are still scouting all of the draft's top passers.

Commanders might not return to Richmond for training camp in 2022 | RSN

Washington could end its annual training-camp trip to Virginia's capital, according to coach Ron Rivera.

Commanders 'very excited' about Cole Holcomb's future

Holcomb has expressed an interest in being Washington's answer at middle linebacker. After a standout year in 2021, he might get his chance.

Commanders look for overlooked passers

Commanders coach Ron Rivera hints at eyeing later round quarterback prospects in the draft, showing he’s still thinking long term for a job that’s more often short term.

Alex Smith: ‘distractions’ and ‘drama’ impact the Commanders - The Washington Post

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith thinks tuning out turmoil is a must for new QB Carson Wentz to succeed.

Roger Goodell: Tanya Snyder, not Dan, will continue representing Commanders | RSN

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will talk to Dan Snyder about a return to day-to-day operations "at some point."

Colts' Jim Irsay: It was 'very obvious' Carson Wentz had to go - The Washington Post

"The worst thing you can do," Irsay said, "is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward.”

Commanders face dwindling ticket sales, harassment investigation | wusa9.com

One unnamed State Senator said of potential stadium revenue: “a lot of us have concerns that the team has the ability to stay viable for a decade. Or even, 5 years.”

Key topics from Rivera, Mayhew press conferences at league meetings

The Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke with local media members during the league meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the topics they tackled during their p

The less-heralded quarterbacks Washington could target late in the 2022 NFL Draft | RSN

If the Commanders opt to select a quarterback late in the 2022 draft, these prospects could be the one they land on.