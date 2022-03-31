All aTwitter: 31 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
W̲a̲s̲h̲i̲n̲g̲t̲o̲n̲ ̲T̲h̲r̲o̲w̲b̲a̲c̲k̲:̲— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 30, 2022
was so dangerous.
The teams swiss army knife. pic.twitter.com/f5EzuqG95s
Back in that mode… pic.twitter.com/nwg65W8PvX— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) March 30, 2022
got 'em in both sizes for ya pic.twitter.com/uLc1xCq2dT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 30, 2022
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/WpB6mAaNEV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2022
I’ll continue to wear my Hawaiian shirt to honor Coach Reid. So I’m team @TommyBahama all day. https://t.co/o7zLLwMuSr— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) March 30, 2022
Does this Curtis Samuel post mean anything to you? https://t.co/QOS9965IoQ— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) March 30, 2022
Free-agent LB Bobby Wager is seeking a 1-year deal worth about $11 million, according to @peter_king #Cowboys recently said they won't sign Wagner. pic.twitter.com/NwAoNvMb7r— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2022
I'm not 100% sold that Carson Wentz was ever Jim Irsay's guy#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GjEtoec53Y— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 30, 2022
This feels like extreme scapegoating. Wentz may truly be this toxic force in team chemistry (I have no idea) but y’all let the Jaguars offense hang 26 on you with ease (their highest point total all season). https://t.co/EG6g0NfHfC— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) March 30, 2022
I mean, say what you want about Wentz’s private beliefs/politics/whatever, the guy’s totally clean off the field and literally plays *too* hard on the field. He’s not a bad guy.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 30, 2022
I understand why they moved on from him, but the public attacks are a bit classless and uncalled for
I want Wentz and the Commanders to walk up in Lucas Oil Stadium this season, beat them by 20, and have the camera on Irsay when they walk out with a W.— Chris (@Chrisworthy_) March 30, 2022
Colin Cowherd says Commanders have best Quarterback in Division #takecommand https://t.co/LaEPqZ1Td1— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) March 30, 2022
Top Free Agent QBs remaining— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 29, 2022
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Cam Newton
Mike Glennon
Geno Smith
Blaine Gabbert
I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 30, 2022
From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: Baker Mayfield’s plan is to throw on his own (Cole Beasley, Danny Amendola and Alex Bachman are his current targets) while the #Browns work on a trade.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2022
Meanwhile, Beasley is feeling better after three broken ribs affected his play late last season. pic.twitter.com/WyhPow1Qeb
Who is really gonna use their noggin to set themselves apart and wear some Panthers paraphernalia or something NC inspired— Strife (@StrifeChamber) March 30, 2022
New @Commanders gear available at the Team Store!— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) March 30, 2022
Store hours:
Monday - Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday: Closed
Plus, don’t miss our “Team Store Takeover” event only for Washington GOLD Season Ticket Members! More details to come.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/bUGXIRvexx
Now this is nice.. A new Commanders Heritage T-Shirt.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) March 30, 2022
Only $89.95! pic.twitter.com/enPi77lPIH
Despite being suspended (or voluntarily detached) from day-to-day involvement with the Commanders, Daniel Snyder remains on four NFL committees. https://t.co/HOR4e8Mb7a— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 30, 2022
Must watch intvw with Alex Smith talking Washington- “To say the stuff that goes on in the building doesn’t infiltrate the locker room or out on the field would be crazy…That’s what great organizations eliminate and the bad ones have a hard time with” https://t.co/lqs4fnn9Iw— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 31, 2022
Arians knows the questions about timing+Brady coming out of retirement would come.— Peter King (@peter_king) March 31, 2022
We asked him.
"No. No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field.” https://t.co/HwhBIFQyWM
Bruce Arians clarifying to me in a text message that he is moving over to a front office role so he doesn’t view it as retirement. “I’m still working,” he said.— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 31, 2022
BREAKING:— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 31, 2022
Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the @Buccaneers. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take over head coaching duties.@MikeGarafolo has the latest on the shakeup in Tampa ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PXdvaWJJpU
Full statement from former Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians: pic.twitter.com/SjgZxcgF1h— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022
“Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.” - Bruce Arians— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 31, 2022
Being able to step into a situation that is set up to/gives you a chance to succeed is THE important factor when taking over a situation like T. Bowles is in Tampa. Sounds like this was very very important to Arians. Great for everyone all around. Respect it. #Buccaneers— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 31, 2022
With Todd Bowles as the new #Bucs head coach, the likely scenario is that ILBs coach Larry Foote and DL coach Kacy Rodgers will split defensive coordinator duties. https://t.co/ljad9mrmM4— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2022
Bruce Arians right now pic.twitter.com/sIQ2iX5h9Q— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 31, 2022
Well, guess that's my cue to re-tweet this story about Bruce Arians' time at Virginia Tech. It was wild.https://t.co/MQpirSRrG4— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 31, 2022
Footage: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's deposition.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 29, 2022
Watson says he didn't tell the #Texans about the massage appointments.pic.twitter.com/SaSGDCQSBu
Former Giants OL Will Hernandez’s contract details with the Cardinals, per source: one-year, $1.2M with $1M guaranteed.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 30, 2022
It’s a Veteran Salary Benefit contract like Schoen has been giving out, just with a higher guarantee.
Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson announced on @ATCoveredPod he’s re-signing with the #Vikings.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2022
Peterson said Buffalo, Chicago, Indy, Tampa and Washington were also interested in signing him— Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) March 30, 2022
Media update: NFL just announced locker rooms will be re-opened to media members this season— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 29, 2022
the washington spirit sale has officially closed. michele kang is the new majority owner + 23 minority investors, 16 of whom are female, including dominique dawes + jenna bush hager (all subject to league approval).— Emily Caron (@_emcaron) March 30, 2022
our story on kang's record purchase: https://t.co/xEXLNRu47s https://t.co/EtMLJaSatG
Bruce Willis pic.twitter.com/sCas5m5Br9— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 30, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...