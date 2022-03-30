The Commanders should consider Tyler Allgeier if they need help in the backfield

Tyler Allgeier, RB

School: BYU | Conference: Independent

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 224 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th – 6th round

Player Comparison: Alfred Morris

College Statistics

Player Overview

Tyler Allgeier was a lightly recruited high school player despite having over 5,000 rushing yards at his high school in California. He walked-on at BYU and saw little playing time his first year and redshirted. His coaches decided Allgeier could best help them on defense and switched him to linebacker for a season. When injuries wore the Cougars’ running back group thin, Allgeier rejoined the offense. It proved to be a smart move as Allgeier went on to have back to back 1,000 yard seasons. In 2021, he led the FBS with 23 rushing touchdowns and was fourth-best in rushing yards.

Strengths

Big running back who can absorb contact

Above-average vision and patience when choosing holes

Uses nimble feet to make cuts and change direction quickly

Falls forward when going to the ground

Offers some ability to catch out of the backfield

Weaknesses

More of a one-cut runner with little shiftiness

Poor stop-to-start ability

Lacks elite burst and speed

Pass protection needs improvement

Let’s see his work

Tyler Allgeier showing vision and balance for the 49 yd td pic.twitter.com/mePX5TnPkc — NFL Prospect Clips (@NflProspectClip) March 29, 2022

The Tyler Allgeier chase/forced fumble against ASU is incredible pic.twitter.com/yJAi19bGbC — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2022

Tyler Allgeier is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.02 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 453 out of 1519 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/1t3Pg2m2gw #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ViwuPVHQHl — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

There are a lot of good things to like about Tyler Allgeier. He has a great combination of size and quickness once he builds momentum. He’s not the most elusive, but he can slip some tacklers and run through arm tackles. He uses he vision to read his blockers and pick the right hole and is patient, pressing the hole and timing his burst through it to make the most of runs. But when he stops his feet, he’s slow to accelerate; defenders catch him and put him on the ground. He reminds me of Alfred Morris with quicker feet, but less ability to break tackles.

Washington is returning the same running back group from last year and they may be set at the position with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson. There are some that would like to see Gibson run less and be used more in the passing game. Others would like to see a “true” running back that can spell Gibson.

If the team is interested in a running back that could spell Gibson or free him up for additional duties, Allgeier would be a solid option. He has the ability to be successful in the various schemes that Washington uses and can catch out of the backfield. He’ll have to improve as a blocker if he’s going to be on the field on obvious passing downs, but Allgeier should be a solid RB2 immediately.