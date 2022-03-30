All aTwitter: 30 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Reminder that Cole had no scholarship offers and was a Walk-on at UNC.— Al Bundy jr. (@Polkhighgreat) March 29, 2022
Went un-drafted and now is a staple of our defense. Always gonna root for this kid where ever they use him on the field! pic.twitter.com/yegB5GWQ7m
Ron Rivera said Chase Young “says he’s gonna be here” for the offseason work. “I’m excited to see him,” Rivera said. Also said he feels Young has been very focused. Said he feels Young had an awakening after last year…— John Keim (@john_keim) March 29, 2022
Ron Rivera on the Commanders reputation: “We’re an easy target, I get it, and frankly, I’m tired of it….We have to win, that’s the truth of the matter.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 29, 2022
He’s tired of it after 2 years imagine being a fan for 30 years— eeessahhh (@issapunk) March 29, 2022
Man you guys are reaching to be mad abt something. How dare Ron say he is sick & tired of our franchise being viewed the way it is & that winning is the cure! “You’ve only been here 2 years! You can’t voice that opinion about YOUR team! What about me?!”— Dad to the Bone (@mikereed2156) March 29, 2022
Rivera - “The third year is big and I expect us to take a step”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 29, 2022
Roger Goodell said Dan Snyder has not been a part of daily operations and has not attended league events since the NFL announced the findings of Beth Wilkinson's report in July 2021.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2022
Goodell said that will remain the case "for the foreseeable future."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Dan Snyder's status/role with the Washington Commanders: pic.twitter.com/kjk3rxi9nB— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2022
Rivera told me on the show back in September that he talks to Dan at the facility. But I’ve gotten to the pt of being disinterested in trying to figure it out….fine/no fine, suspension/no suspension, who really gives a shit. Just get rid of him already & end this nightmare. https://t.co/qOgWASFM0W— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 29, 2022
Here he is also not involved with team activities last season pic.twitter.com/1ODU63nkPi— Grant Kidwell (@GrantKidwell) March 30, 2022
Goodell was Asked by @michaelpRTD about any concerns about the market and connecting with fans after Anheuser-Busch pulled out and with low attendance: pic.twitter.com/liLirddbU2— John Keim (@john_keim) March 29, 2022
— admitted they were in "a long dark tunnel" in late January — determined to move on from Wentz, no Plan B in place — and they explored everything, including trading for a "young" franchise QB who would've costed 2 first-round picks. Didn't name the player.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 29, 2022
When Washington trashed players on the way out the door it was considered sleazy, classless behavior. When the shoe is on the other foot, an owner is suddenly an all-knowing oracle. Your take has to be viewed as classic halo/horns bias.— Shiftless Element (@SE_0ne) March 29, 2022
How could it not?
Was already gonna root for Wentz…I mean…he IS my team’s QB…but he’s getting shit on a TON, & now I feel toward him, how I did Josh Allen…when I was completely against drafting him, but folks started making him out to be the worst draft prospect ever. Let’s DO this, Carson!! pic.twitter.com/68eoDg62dG— Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) March 29, 2022
A great - and frustrating - stat from @SharpFootball. Here is to hoping Carson Wentz can fix this issue. Terry deserves better! pic.twitter.com/p4vg69PNAN— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 30, 2022
Joe Schoen: James Bradberry on the roster, will consider trade offers. https://t.co/RAAJDtdnx8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 29, 2022
ICYMI, Patriots signing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers to one-year deal, per @MikeGiardihttps://t.co/6gESYY4LcG pic.twitter.com/jRpgeqgivJ— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 30, 2022
From NFL Now: Taysom Hill will morph back into a TE… as his contract telegraphed. pic.twitter.com/bZmYWJKDhx— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022
Asked Cowboys VP Stephen Jones about Bobby Wagner who's still a free agent: "Obviously Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it. He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us."— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 29, 2022
Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on the Washington Commanders’ $3 billion stadium bill after the special sessions commences on April 4. Here's a look at provisions one delegate is seeking to get into the final bill. https://t.co/rqsdqPUB6l— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2022
From NFL Now: The owners have changed the overtime rules — for the postseason only. pic.twitter.com/ttZwf2uYIN— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022
The vote was 29-3 https://t.co/9YszdDjXUZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022
The @NFL voted on new Overtime Rules for the upcoming season (that go into effect during the postseason) and we had @TomPelissero- who was lounging by some lagoon in West Palm Beach, to break it down for us. pic.twitter.com/JrWxnRPzL4— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 29, 2022
NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES pic.twitter.com/OMJ0cYSih1— NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2022
Yes it does. Turnovers, missed FG, punts and kickoffs all count.— Tom Buckley (@TomBuckley87) March 30, 2022
What's weird is by definition...
If the first team with the ball in OT FUMBLES or throws an INT, and the defense then FUMBLES the ball on the return of that turnover; Then that team has also had a possession, no?
I don’t think I properly expressed it earlier today, but allow me to say: The NFL’s new overtime rules for the playoffs are insultingly stupid.— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 30, 2022
Seems like this should be against the rules. https://t.co/u2siqWky2A— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 30, 2022
Phil Collins bids farewell to Genenis at their final concert in London telling the crowd he will now have to get a real job pic.twitter.com/EctiiYN3mw— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2022
This is high art pic.twitter.com/FSnPW7avxi— Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) March 29, 2022
