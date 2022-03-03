 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Workouts: QBs, TEs, and WRs

The offense shows off for the world

By Scott Jennings
The QBs, TEs, and WRs will be doing drills at the Combine today. The Washington Commanders will be very interested in today's workouts.

Thursday, March 3rd: Quarterbacks, Tight Ends, and Wide Receivers do on-field workouts — Running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams meet with the media

Time, TV, and streaming info

  • Date: March 3-6
  • Time: 3/3-3/5 4 pm; 3/6 2 pm
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Streaming: FuboTV(Subscribe here), NFL

