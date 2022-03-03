2022 NFL Scouting Combine Workouts: QBs, TEs, and WRs

The QBs, TEs, and WRs will be doing drills at the Combine today. The Washington Commanders will be very interested in today's workouts.
Thursday, March 3rd: Quarterbacks, Tight Ends, and Wide Receivers do on-field workouts — Running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams meet with the media
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Date: March 3-6
- Time: 3/3-3/5 4 pm; 3/6 2 pm
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: FuboTV(Subscribe here), NFL
