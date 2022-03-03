All aTwitter: 3 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Mayhew says Commanders met with Cam Sims agent yesterday and have meetings set with reps for JD McKissic and Bobby McCain. Mayhew says Washington wants all 3 back if deals can be agreed. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

Martin Mayhew revisited his January comments on the prior contract negotiations with Brandon Scherff. https://t.co/tOvnVKPaBv pic.twitter.com/09MbgQoaa7 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 3, 2022

Coach Rivera on the team’s QB plans pic.twitter.com/34S80R4SSk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 2, 2022

Matt Corral said he had an interview with the Washington Commanders at the combine. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

I asked one NFL QB coach about Kenny Pickett's hand size.



"That's all bulls--t. Can he play or can he not play? I think he can play." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2022

"Can you be more definitive on whether this team needs a veteran QB or maybe settling for a potential rookie as a difference maker at the QB position?"



Rivera: "I think this team needs a veteran. I really do.



But that won't preclude us from looking at a rookie." https://t.co/UZNM22FZA5 — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 3, 2022

Pete Carroll says Seahawks "dont have any intention" of trading Russell Wilson. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

This is who I think I’d target if I’m Washington and I miss out on the big trade for a Russell Wilson or whoever. https://t.co/yFxWkPS3JU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 2, 2022

former 1st round pick jordan love has lost value in the eyes of NFL teams by sitting on the bench for a couple years



former 1st round pick mitchell trubisky has gained value in the eyes of NFL teams by sitting on the bench for a year — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 2, 2022

It sure sounds like Carson Wentz will be elsewhere for the 2022 season — @RyanDLeaf on where he sees a fit and if that place rhymes with Shmittsburgh Peelers:#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/s8bAw6SrmC — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 3, 2022

Dolphins GM Chris Grier says "the door is shut" on Deshaun Watson joining Miami (per @CameronWolfe)https://t.co/4X2QoQyeJg pic.twitter.com/QP6Vt5K3LO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 3, 2022

The Packers claim they've received no calls about Aaron Rodgers. Washington says it has called every team with a QB who may be available. So, which is it? https://t.co/B6Yo4NG6xD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2022

FedEx Field 2.0?



BREAKING: Maryland working with Commanders on new stadium site, right next to the old one. Under this plan, the new stadium would be part of PG County "Blue Line Corridor" redevelopment.



More tonight at 11 on @wusa9



Full Story:https://t.co/hX2xDZWV1A — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 3, 2022

Decided to do a “camo” edition of my mug design. What y’all think? Yeah, or nah? I’ve always been a camo fan so I like it. Kinda goes with the military concept. Same design on both sides. Y’alls opinion is what matters though. #TakeCommand #WashingtonDC #httc pic.twitter.com/YLXDyscqd9 — Christopher Knight (@dc202sports) March 2, 2022

Cincy QB Desmond Ridder said his game is a combination of Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/DcC6omR5Pq — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2022

He looks like an offensive coordinator that’s gonna leap frog OC Bieniemy for head coach. — Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) March 2, 2022

Same here. Been hearing same things from scouts dating back to October. https://t.co/KBSgkDmEBN — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 2, 2022

Who else but Malik Willis is up late throwing ’s in hallways the night before the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/yLBtx5sfar — Malik Willis for Heisman (@Liberty_Flames_) March 2, 2022

Just for reference! I’m here to help and keep it real with anyone who’s trying to enter the NFL! pic.twitter.com/0frYG97k8Z — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 3, 2022

Mark Andrews was drafted with pick 86 of round 3 in the 2018 draft class. He scored a 7.3 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 214 out of 788 TE from 1987 to 2018. https://t.co/yGZQgqqnr4 #RAS pic.twitter.com/LIIn3w6eKL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022

Orlando Brown was drafted with pick 83 of round 3 in the 2018 draft class. He scored a 0.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 909 out of 978 OT from 1987 to 2018. https://t.co/Xx6mV8pCo0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/6pY4yCuiBQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022

Sources: #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim have both agreed to terms on new contract extensions following a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022

How have I never seen this play before

pic.twitter.com/xuIkYHQsYY — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 3, 2022

