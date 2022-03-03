All aTwitter: 3 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Mayhew says Commanders met with Cam Sims agent yesterday and have meetings set with reps for JD McKissic and Bobby McCain. Mayhew says Washington wants all 3 back if deals can be agreed.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022
Martin Mayhew revisited his January comments on the prior contract negotiations with Brandon Scherff. https://t.co/tOvnVKPaBv pic.twitter.com/09MbgQoaa7— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 3, 2022
Coach Rivera on the team’s QB plans pic.twitter.com/34S80R4SSk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 2, 2022
Matt Corral said he had an interview with the Washington Commanders at the combine.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022
I asked one NFL QB coach about Kenny Pickett's hand size.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2022
"That's all bulls--t. Can he play or can he not play? I think he can play."
"Can you be more definitive on whether this team needs a veteran QB or maybe settling for a potential rookie as a difference maker at the QB position?"— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 3, 2022
Rivera: "I think this team needs a veteran. I really do.
But that won't preclude us from looking at a rookie." https://t.co/UZNM22FZA5
Pete Carroll says Seahawks "dont have any intention" of trading Russell Wilson.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022
This is who I think I’d target if I’m Washington and I miss out on the big trade for a Russell Wilson or whoever. https://t.co/yFxWkPS3JU— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 2, 2022
former 1st round pick jordan love has lost value in the eyes of NFL teams by sitting on the bench for a couple years— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 2, 2022
former 1st round pick mitchell trubisky has gained value in the eyes of NFL teams by sitting on the bench for a year
Giants Have Significant Asking Price For Saquon Barkley? https://t.co/9vLflHbPnX #Giants pic.twitter.com/85oT9TwmiW— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 3, 2022
It sure sounds like Carson Wentz will be elsewhere for the 2022 season — @RyanDLeaf on where he sees a fit and if that place rhymes with Shmittsburgh Peelers:#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/s8bAw6SrmC— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 3, 2022
Dolphins GM Chris Grier says "the door is shut" on Deshaun Watson joining Miami (per @CameronWolfe)https://t.co/4X2QoQyeJg pic.twitter.com/QP6Vt5K3LO— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 3, 2022
The Packers claim they've received no calls about Aaron Rodgers. Washington says it has called every team with a QB who may be available. So, which is it? https://t.co/B6Yo4NG6xD— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2022
FedEx Field 2.0?— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 3, 2022
BREAKING: Maryland working with Commanders on new stadium site, right next to the old one. Under this plan, the new stadium would be part of PG County "Blue Line Corridor" redevelopment.
More tonight at 11 on @wusa9
Full Story:https://t.co/hX2xDZWV1A
Decided to do a “camo” edition of my mug design. What y’all think? Yeah, or nah? I’ve always been a camo fan so I like it. Kinda goes with the military concept. Same design on both sides. Y’alls opinion is what matters though. #TakeCommand #WashingtonDC #httc pic.twitter.com/YLXDyscqd9— Christopher Knight (@dc202sports) March 2, 2022
Cincy QB Desmond Ridder said his game is a combination of Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/DcC6omR5Pq— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2022
He looks like an offensive coordinator that’s gonna leap frog OC Bieniemy for head coach.— Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) March 2, 2022
Same here. Been hearing same things from scouts dating back to October. https://t.co/KBSgkDmEBN— Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 2, 2022
Who else but Malik Willis is up late throwing ’s in hallways the night before the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/yLBtx5sfar— Malik Willis for Heisman (@Liberty_Flames_) March 2, 2022
Just for reference! I’m here to help and keep it real with anyone who’s trying to enter the NFL! pic.twitter.com/0frYG97k8Z— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 3, 2022
Mark Andrews was drafted with pick 86 of round 3 in the 2018 draft class. He scored a 7.3 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 214 out of 788 TE from 1987 to 2018. https://t.co/yGZQgqqnr4 #RAS pic.twitter.com/LIIn3w6eKL— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022
Orlando Brown was drafted with pick 83 of round 3 in the 2018 draft class. He scored a 0.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 909 out of 978 OT from 1987 to 2018. https://t.co/Xx6mV8pCo0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/6pY4yCuiBQ— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022
.@TreylonBurks = Deebo? @DeAngeloHall23 sees visions of @19problemz when he watches the film pic.twitter.com/he8AXZ3h79— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 3, 2022
Sources: #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim have both agreed to terms on new contract extensions following a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022
How have I never seen this play before— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/xuIkYHQsYY
The Steph Curry of sanitation #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/97hi2kCv6F— WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) March 2, 2022
