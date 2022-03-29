 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E10

Kevin, Tim and Ken cover DC’s home team on—and off—the gridiron as the 2021 season is in the rearview and the 2022 offseason is upon us.

By Ken Meringolo
Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—we start the deep dive into first round possibilities. The offensive linemen take center stage, or guard stage...or tackle stage. Who would be an acceptable reach? Of the guys who will be leftover at #11—I mean, it could be the fourth or fifth OL chosen—is there someone who makes you want to forego potentially the best or second-bestride receiver, safety or linebacker?

Having spent the better part of a decade in the basement arguing over precisely this kind of thing, we are more than prepared to handle tonight’s content. (Also, what USFL team are you rooting for?)

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around or before 8:45 PM.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t. We’re live just before 9PM EST:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (at 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!

