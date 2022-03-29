Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew says Carson Wentz was Washington's best option | RSN

Washington Commanders GM Martin Mayhew sat down with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay at the NFL owners' meeting to discuss the team's recent acquisition of QB Carson Wentz.

Martin Mayhew rejects notion that Washington is a place players want to avoid | RSN

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew disagreed with the notion that his organization is one NFL players have a distaste for.

Doug Pederson believes Commanders are getting 'tremendous leader' in Carson Wentz | RSN

The new Jaguars head coach had plenty of positives to say about his former quarterback in Philadelphia.

Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich says Carson Wentz can still be a top-10 QB for Washington Commanders

Even though the Colts traded Carson Wentz, coach Frank Reich remains a believer in him, saying Monday he can be a top-10 quarterback for the Commanders.

Vote Expected Soon for Commanders’ $3B Stadium

The Washington Commanders’ $3 billion stadium plan is expected to come up for a vote after the Virginia legislature reconvenes on April 4.

Did Commanders jump too soon on Carson Wentz? Mayhew doesn't think so - Washington Times

The Commanders general manager dismissed the notion the team jumped too soon for Wentz when meeting with reporters Monday in Florida for the NFL's annual owners meetings. Mayhew stood firm behind the trade, calling Wentz "the best option" for the Burgundy and Gold.

D.C.'s Plans to Demolish RFK Stadium Have Stalled Again

The mayor once hoped to have the structure torn down by 2021, but 2024 (or later) now looks more likely.

Bills strike deal for stadium as Commanders search for new home - Washington Times

State and local taxpayers in New York will pick up $850 million of the $1.4 billion tab for construction of the Buffalo Bills' new home in a deal believed to represent the largest commitment of public funds to a stadium project in NFL history.

Ron Rivera sounds fed up with the Commanders being an 'easy target' | RSN

Ron Rivera is tired of his team being one that others criticize, but at the same time, he understands there's one solution to that.

Ron Rivera feels Chase Young's injury-riddled 2021 campaign was an 'awakening' | RSN

Chase Young was unable to replicate his remarkable rookie season before tearing his ACL in Week 10.

Ron Rivera wants to provide Carson Wentz with more playmakers he can rely on | RSN

With free agency still happening and the draft a month away, Ron Rivera seems focused on rounding out Washington's offense.

Efe Obada excited to dive back into Ron Rivera's culture

Obada spent two seasons with Rivera when he was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He's never experienced another culture like it, and he's ready to rejoin it with the Commanders.

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of March 29).