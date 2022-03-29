All aTwitter: 29 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Derrius Guice works out ‘with great attitude, lot of energy’ at HUB Football Camp, hopes to relaunch NFL career @HUBFootball2020 @DhaSickesthttps://t.co/0LLdcbgnb6— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 28, 2022
@Commanders bringing back @DhaSickest will restore some lost faith back into this organisation. Plus having @youngchase907 back this season will be like a new signing in itself #HTTC— Mike Jones (@SimplyMikeyJ) March 29, 2022
Ron Rivera said Chase Young “says he’s gonna be here” for the offseason work. “I’m excited to see him,” Rivera said. Also said he feels Young has been very focused. Said he feels Young had an awakening after last year…— John Keim (@john_keim) March 29, 2022
Last week, it was announced that swing tackle Cornelius Lucas had signed an $8.2m deal with Washington. I was skeptical of the stated value at the time.@Jason_OTC now has $$ for Lucas' deal:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 29, 2022
2021 cap hit: $2.67m
2022 cap hit: $3.75m
Bonus: $1.8m
G'tee: $1.12m
APY: $3.2M
If we took the 5 listed starters for each team from ourlads and tried to guess how good their pass protection would be based on most recent PFF grade, which teams would we expect to have the best and worst pass protection in 2022?— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 28, 2022
Hmm, I wonder why Russell Wilson wanted out... pic.twitter.com/dN3R9OEcGf
This kinda contradicts what they did at the end of the season though. Holcomb played Mike, but they didn’t let him finish the year there. They used David Mayo as the Mike in last 2 games and put Holcomb back outside. Rivera mentioned multiple times he was better outside. https://t.co/8SrQoxfPA0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 28, 2022
Martin Mayhew said he's talked to "a couple" GMs about draft positioning while at the league meetings here in Palm Beach. He obviously refused to say if those conversations were about possibly moving up or down in the draft. "We'll see where it goes."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2022
Martin Mayhew on Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/lUtXqWEpG2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2022
What Frank Reich believes Washington is getting in Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/qU4d1wD38x— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2022
This program will be partially funded by a stipend from the league. The coach must have at least three years of college or pro coaching experience and must work closely with the team's head coach and offensive coordinator. https://t.co/r1p0EqisBO— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 28, 2022
Hard Knocks this summer will be starring the Detroit Lions.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2022
So Detroit has the number two overall pick, has Hard Knocks already lined up, and is getting another showcase in a primetime NFL event two years into this presumably ultra-talented #2 overall pick's career.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2022
Gee, I wonder what this all means. :) https://t.co/qIdPGgqRYI
Washington loses out on bid for 2024 NFL draft. https://t.co/j4m7meuRX1— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) March 29, 2022
I recently completed a study on every INT in the NFL over the last 5 years.— Dub Maddox (@CoachDubMaddox) March 27, 2022
A big discovery was learning that the Dig is the most intercepted route in the league.
The revealed 2️⃣ reasons why…
(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/X0nGRuvtpD
QBs that lock on the Dig early lead defenders to the route space.— Dub Maddox (@CoachDubMaddox) March 27, 2022
Defenders can now drop & break faster giving them INT advantage. pic.twitter.com/NL654Jjp5i
This strategy causes scan timing issues.— Dub Maddox (@CoachDubMaddox) March 27, 2022
QBs hang on the “Rhythm” route throw decision too long.
The scan to the Dig would mismatch w/ the route break timing.
Result: Late throw/bad decision (INT’s) pic.twitter.com/hMmtM1oNJ9
Dissociation of eyes from on 2nd to last step of drop increases processing time.— Dub Maddox (@CoachDubMaddox) March 27, 2022
QBs can still process (Rhythm) side space.
The arrive at the Dig Route space w/o taking defenders into the space early.
The has ⏱ to confirm the throw by the Dig break point. pic.twitter.com/YHI5jzpFMu
#Giants Saquon status? pic.twitter.com/ExqPGEhHkY— Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) March 28, 2022
"...a pass rusher who is really important to us that's young; signing a slot CB who we feel has tremendous character and we feel is in a great position to succeed. And adding in two of the best players who've ever played of us, we view as part of this free agency."— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 28, 2022
49ers GM John Lynch doesn't plan to cut Jimmy Garoppolo if no trade materializes: "He's too good a player. I think Jimmy will be playing for us or will be playing for someone else. He's too good of a player not to be"https://t.co/Fajuh8zcP2 pic.twitter.com/hVNPetikP6— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 29, 2022
Roseman on Hurts: "I don't know that we've ever wavered from the level of commitment that we've had in Jalen. When we say he's our guy and he's our starter and we've gotta do whatever we can to...give him a chance to reach his potential, I don't think that's changed one bit."— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 28, 2022
The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Giants G Will Hernandez, source says. The 2018 second-round pick reunites with Cards OL coach Sean Kugler, his college line coach.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022
7 teams currently have multiple 1st-rd picks (PHI has 3 and DET, GB, HOU, KC, NYG & NYJ each have 2)— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 29, 2022
8 teams currently have no 1st-rd pick (CHI, CLE, DEN, IND, LAR, LV, MIA SF)
Most Total Draft Picks— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 29, 2022
2022 NFL Draft as of Today.
Picks
Chiefs 12
Jaguars 12
Packers 11
Chargers 10
Eagles 10
Ravens 10
Texans 10
- The Dolphins & Raiders currently have 5 total picks (T-fewest among all teams)
WR landing spots in the 2022 NFL Draft, per @PFF_AustinGayle pic.twitter.com/tKkolsjF3O— PFF (@PFF) March 28, 2022
Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL network mocked Kyle Hamilton to us. I think he might be there when we pick pic.twitter.com/kgC58ewTYa— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) March 28, 2022
I was told he ran in low 4.7's.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 28, 2022
Also I do genuinely believes he plays at 4.6 speed so this isn’t even a running in pads vs running in shorts thing to me.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2022
He’s Jayron Kearse and will do the same things Jayron Kearse does, which is fine. But he’s not Derwin. Not even close.
Lol we had the best uniforms pic.twitter.com/faZLguhly6— ghank15 (@ghank15) March 28, 2022
From NFL Now: There is momentum for OT change. But is there enough? pic.twitter.com/61a2aBNSWk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2022
Joint Statement From NFL Clubs On Commitment To Increasing Diversity Among Ownership: pic.twitter.com/5w2RsHmtqg— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2022
#NFL coaches took a brief moment for a class photo at the annual meeting pic.twitter.com/tM0tokKMw5— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 28, 2022
Why would you pay this much money and not build a dome? https://t.co/IRswO3eRvs— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 28, 2022
FOX will replace Joe Buck with Kevin Burkhardt as their No. 1 NFL play-by-play guy, per @AndrewMarchand. Greg Olsen is a leading candidate to be his partner.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2022
FOX has this year’s Super Bowl — and Burkhardt will now be on the call.https://t.co/7U7iJivMrJ
This is how the camels climb the sand dunes..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 28, 2022
Oman pic.twitter.com/rXGxw0k1p9
This is so tight I didn’t know there were pogo guys pic.twitter.com/KrlzdRHa4d— Justin Boldaji (@justinboldaji) March 26, 2022
That cameraman deserves to be in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/xwggPj9dZt— Jamie Gnuman197... (@JGnuman197) March 29, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...