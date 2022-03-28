Would Drafting Chris Paul Be a Slam Dunk for the Commanders?

Chris Paul, OG

School: Tulsa | Conference: AAC

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 324 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-6th round

Player Comparison: Ezra Cleveland

Player Overview

Tulsa’s Chris Paul is an interesting person, let alone draft prospect. In high school, the Houston product was team captain and class president. At Tulsa, he is a musical artist, has held several leadership positions, and is working on his MBA after getting a degree in computer information systems. On the field, he was has been Tulsa’s versatile most offensive lineman. He started at right guard as a freshman, switched to left guard as a sophomore, and played his final two years at right tackle. His quality play, his performance at the combine, and his maturity to balance all these interests should have him on many teams’ radar.

Strengths

Quick out of his stance and moves easily

Solid base and strong anchor in pass protection

Hand placement on blocks very good

Athleticism helps him mirror rushers and recover if beat

Effective down blocker in the run game

Weaknesses

Needs to improve strength especially in run game and sustain those blocks

Improve finding target in space

At times, upper body disconnected from feet causing him to lunge

Would like to see him play nastier and until the whistle

Let’s see his work

Got a chance to watch a handful of snaps of Tulsa OL Chris Paul (#71). These are from Q1 of a 2020 game vs Oklahoma St. Paul was at RT in this game. He’s started games at RT, LG & RG. Need to watch more but I like what I’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/tUESLPdXym — MC (@abukari) January 19, 2022

Tulsa RT Chris Paul caves in the defensive line, opening a huge lane for his RB. pic.twitter.com/iN1IcXM1wf — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) December 12, 2021

of course I had to ask Tulsa OL Chris Paul if he’s met @cp3 yet: pic.twitter.com/8STA7DTJuW — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) March 3, 2022

Chris Paul is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.45 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 67 out of 1198 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/ON09BZUkRj #RAS pic.twitter.com/OLNgKvGLyi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

With his fantastic performance at the NFL Combine, I was interested to see Chris Paul’s play. It is intriguing because you see his athleticism on display in pass protection. He moves easily, mirrors rushers, anchors and recovers well. But in the run game, Paul needs some work. The strength he shows in pass protection is as obvious in the run game. His athleticism helps him move in space, but he often misses targets in space. A lot of folks project him to play guard, but with his proficiency at pass protection and his athleticism, right tackle isn’t out of the question.

Washington likely has its starting guards in Andrew Norwell and Wes Schweitzer, but it could definitely look to add depth at the position and along the line generally. Saahdiq Charles would be the primary backup at the position, but his play at times has left something to be desired. Paul could be drafted as depth at not only guard, but right tackle as well. Ron Rivera loves position flexibility and Paul could offer that. He would need the time as a backup to get stronger and improve his blocking in space, but he could become quality backup guard soon.