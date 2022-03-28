Will the Commanders Add an Offensive Weapon in Jalen Wydermyer?

Jalen Wydermyer, TE

School: Texas A&M University | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’4” 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th round

Player Comparison: Jermaine Gresham

College Statistics

Player Overview

Jalen Wydermyer was a four-star wide receiver recruit from Dickenson High School (TX) with varsity experience in football and basketball. He transitioned to tight end and broke out in his freshman year earning a spot on the SEC-All Freshman team in 2019. He continued with consistent production in his sophomore and junior season. Named to the second-All SEC team in his junior season. Wydermyer is an ideal size tight end with very good athleticism to pair with his large catch radius, great hands, and great route running. He was relied upon in the passing game of Texas A&M offense with at least 40 receptions in the past two seasons. He will be able to contribute immediately in the NFL as a versatile pass-catching tight end.

Strengths

Has the ideal height and weight combination to play in the next level.

Sure hands and catches the ball cleanly. Great in contested catches.

Crisp route running. Can create separation with good speed.

Lined in multiple positions as a “move” tight end.

Great strength to run through arm tackles.

Above average pass-blocker in limited playing time

Weaknesses

Needs to improve hand placement and leverage when pass blocking. Gets driven back to often

Limited experience blocking.

Decent but not explosive speed.

Needs to improve as an in-line blocker.

Let’s see his work

Apparently the vertical originally reported was actually a full foot worse for Jalen Wydermyer, which drops his RAS (with unofficial times and splits projected) from really bad to even worse. pic.twitter.com/HL1hBYHKht — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2022

The Washington Commanders will use one of their top 30 visits with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer. https://t.co/yz23Eb6eAO — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) March 25, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

With the season-ending injury to Logan Thomas and the departure of Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington needs to add depth to the TE personnel. While Bates and Reyes develop, Wydermyer can step into a limited role as a big-bodied receiver in the passing attack. Wydermyer gives Wentz a reliable red zone target with his natural pass-catching ability and his size.