All aTwitter: 28 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Frank Reich: "Unfair" to make Carson Wentz "the scapegoat" for Colts' disappointing seasonhttps://t.co/dNr9maD6dc pic.twitter.com/GlxDva330g— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 27, 2022
Carson Wentz Weeks 4-13:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 27, 2022
TDs - 19
INTs - 4
Yards - 2,256
CMP - 64.4%
Y/A - 7.2
Record - 7-3
I guess the thinking is if you can get this kind of production from him all season, you're a playoff team.#TakeCommand
Such a winnable game for us. Should have won. I still think Jackson will be good for us. He came on at the end of the season. https://t.co/11Xy18BMxO— Disco (@discoque5) March 27, 2022
GO, GIBSON, GO.— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
Antonio Gibson goes for a 73-yard TD! #WashingtonFootball
: #WASvsBUF on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/eB6NShoVY2
I'm hoping for a nice bounceback season for Montez Sweat. Last season, he broke his jaw, contracted Covid and lost his brother. I still believe in him.— Disco (@discoque5) March 27, 2022
Years ago, people on @HogsHaven used to bust my A$$, saying I was obsessed with drafting WR's with early draft picks— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 27, 2022
Fast forward 8 or so years and WR is now a VERY PREMIUM position in the league...
AND
A team is only as good as their 3rd WR
Guess I was a bit ahead of my time pic.twitter.com/K0ErdkKZs0
Terry McLaurin Appreciation Post:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 27, 2022
I think a few months away from football made you forget how good of a player McLaurin truly is.
- He has had a different Week 1 starter in each of his 3 seasons
- 10 QBs have thrown the ball to him
Imagine him with consistency. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/RW4xta0eRz
Seeing a lot of WR Tier graphics with Ceedee Lamb significantly higher than Terry Mclaurin.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 27, 2022
I get the #Cowboys bias, but McLaurin is right there with him. If not slightly better. pic.twitter.com/tFSKOXshSS
My GOODNESS - not only does this show how good Terry is, but how HORRIBLE our QB play was!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 27, 2022
I COULD HAVE HIT SOME OF THOSE WIDE OPEN ROUTES!
Pathetic that we left that much on the damn field!
Jeezus - this makes me https://t.co/8P69XZ3OLO
LEADERSHIP— Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) October 8, 2021
Often mentioned, rarely explained.
@WashingtonNFL WR @TheTerry_25 just gets it. A 2-time captain in his 3rd season, McLaurin explains how he tries to guide his team & why it shows up in tense situations.
: NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/12DiidhDsl
Why are you a fan of the team if you think this way and say stuff like this? https://t.co/wS74McJoJB— ChuckG (@chuckg716) March 27, 2022
Some of you “ fans” need to go. You are that beat down and miserable go root for another team man. I get it. It’s been a tough 27 years. Nobody holding you. Just fucking go man,— ChuckG (@chuckg716) March 27, 2022
IMO guys like DeAndre Carter can be found every year. I would sign him to a reasonable deal and if he chooses to walk then he does https://t.co/vZ9HVkdd55— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 27, 2022
Treylon Burks is my favorite WR in this LOADED class.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 27, 2022
Say what you want about his speed, but dudes are NOT catching this man from behind.
Nearly 6’3” and 225 pounds, and was clocked at nearly 23mph pic.twitter.com/HDwVbKq9dm
An update on the stadium location and money battle, and the negotiation between congress and the NFL on the Wilkinson report. From @michaelpRTD— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 27, 2022
Link to story in the thread. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/P02ngPm2gb
The only way he is going to get a 20m contract would be if the salaries went 7m, 10m, 43m over 3 years. https://t.co/zdroB2doZ8— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 26, 2022
Olave or Wilson at #11 @RiverboatRonHC pic.twitter.com/q2RQO4hSR5— Zac (@ZtheGoatMan) March 27, 2022
Not sure I like the narrative that "Garrett Wilson is a slot receiver".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 27, 2022
Yes, he has played the slot, but that wasn't his primary position.
He's good because he can do both
That's why he would be a good "Z" receiver. He will be put in motion, play off the line and avoid press pic.twitter.com/sB5i5lbqCy
Me user controlling a linebacker without knowing any of the buttons. pic.twitter.com/d7aUMm2aNR— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 26, 2022
and here it is;https://t.co/4yItnGbHma— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 27, 2022
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/Fh75AxM8TT— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 28, 2022
During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022
Somebody needs this right now. pic.twitter.com/KElXkvOLE8— TG (@TG22110) March 26, 2022
