All aTwitter: 27 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

I usually have to rewatch this every now and then because I still can’t believe he caught that pass. But I can confirm for the 927363628th time, he caught that pass. What an absolute specimen. pic.twitter.com/EDPKk0uoY7 — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 25, 2022

Terry McLaurin’s stats through his first 3 NFL seasons:



• 2019 (Age 24) 58 rec, 919 yds, 7 TD

• 2020 (Age 25) 87 rec, 1118 yds, 4 TD

• 2021 (Age 26) 77 rec, 1053 yds, 5 TD pic.twitter.com/xzq7mNr2xU — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) March 25, 2022

Fred Smoot talking about Terry McLaurin and Carson Wentz. https://t.co/mzyn3qhpNN pic.twitter.com/G03GyHKxeM — John Keim (@john_keim) March 25, 2022

Meet & greet with @TheTerry_25

️ Thu., March 31

⏰ 6 pm

Zoom

@pepsi

https://t.co/dOyS3BEhqS



RT for a chance to attend and receive signed Terry merchandise! pic.twitter.com/W6g74aUQzT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2022

If you wasn’t there that’s on you ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QAxmxtldFa — Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) March 27, 2022

Words hold power, you opened the door big bro! 4ever ever brother ❤️ https://t.co/SkDfHMitfy — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 27, 2022

Some Commanders contract details:

JD McKissic- $2.5M signing, $3.645M guarantee

Cam Sims- $1.25M signing, $2M guarantee

Bobby McCain- $3.5M signing, $5.7M guarantee

Andrew Norwell - same as McCain

Tyler Larsen- $152k signing, that's only guarantee.

Troy Apke - same as Larsen — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 25, 2022

Per @Jason_OTC the Efe Obada contract:

Base: $1,035,000

Prorated bonus: $152,500

Guaranteed salary: $200,000



Cap hit: $1,047,500 — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 26, 2022

Washington has a small presence at Notre Dame's pro day today, but Ron Rivera isn't there, I'm told. Same with other organizational notables including Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney.



Safety Kyle Hamilton, a projected top-10 pick, is the ND headliner. https://t.co/ehWRb1ncje — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 25, 2022

The Harbor offers the best panoramic views. Ferris wheel, DC monuments, and Old Town Alexandria across the water. Would definitely be the most aesthetically pleasing location. https://t.co/cGfA4YxhwQ — Marshall (@M7Command) March 26, 2022

Daily update on the Giants' incredible shrinking cap space: They're down to $2M after the Justin Ellis contract was processed. These VSB deals have been trimming $222,500 off the cap, so they should be down to $1.8M after Richie James' contract is processed. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 26, 2022

They have all the time in the world. https://t.co/PTFjja9ow7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2022

Still unsigned:

▫️Bobby Wagner

▫️Stephon Gilmore

▫️Odell Beckham, Jr.

▫️Tyrann Mathieu

▫️Julio Jones

▫️Jadeveon Clowney

▫️Calais Campbell

▫️JC Tretter

▫️Jarvis Landry

▫️Melvin Gordon

▫️Duane Brown



Plenty of talented players looking for a team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2022

Panthers pick in 2018. Some thought made sense for Commanders https://t.co/KeH9QQZP4N — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2022

New #Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met the media this afternoon and it didn't exactly have the feeling of a new franchise player introduction, to say the least:#NFL pic.twitter.com/EyFZhFAqBj — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 25, 2022

In his most direct comments on his legal situation yet, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson said, "I understand the seriousness of the allegations. I’ve never assault a single woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.”



Later, he says, “I’ve never done the things people are alleging." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2022

Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he doesn't intend to settle the 22 lawsuits, wants to clear his name. Asked if he'll seek counseling, he answers, "The counseling part is hard, because I don't have a problem, I don't have an issue." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2022

My *point* here is that an owner who was fully on board with trading for Deshaun Watson, and wasn’t in-person to field questions at Watson’s introductory presser, is shifting focus away from the fact that he has ultimate say, not his GM or personnel group https://t.co/vn2kbMIexX — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 26, 2022

The teams who spent the most this offseason pic.twitter.com/WuQnoV4cax — PFF (@PFF) March 26, 2022

From NFL Now: Teams are interested in Baker Mayfield, but not at that salary. A look at what's next, how it'll play out... and whether the #Browns could just keep him. pic.twitter.com/cQIzyZoaRK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2022

The league meetings begin Sunday. Will the Browns find a taker for Baker Mayfield's contract? https://t.co/JC1u3nDAUD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 26, 2022

What will the 49ers do with Jimmy Garoppolo? At this point, it's anyone's guess. https://t.co/cZ0Lkso1Zq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 26, 2022

Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers may do with Jimmy Garoppolo. There's a belief that, due to his recent shoulder surgery, their only option will be to cut him. https://t.co/xtCHUQgJbH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 27, 2022

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: "We have to continue to evolve that way and making sure we’re doing right by him by doing right by our team"https://t.co/lE5WeVDrm1 pic.twitter.com/VygY5PmaQI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 27, 2022

Don’t blame Jalen Hurts for the #Eagles’ underwhelming offseason so far.



Narrative that the third-year QB is factoring into free agents not wanting to come to Philly ignores the greater issues.



My column: https://t.co/vAeHtGye5W — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 26, 2022

Any analyst who tells you that the cap is fake, should be someone that you don’t rely on their insights anymore — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) March 26, 2022

Shortly after getting let go by the browns, we had a major plumbing issue in our bathroom. All of those Browns t-shirts saved the day. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 26, 2022

Johnny Manziel to stay in 7-on-7 league, says he has no drive to play at a high level. https://t.co/tVI8RIPrni — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 26, 2022

HOF throw. Perfect spiral, dropped in the bucket between CB and S, where only his WR can get it. https://t.co/VDdDGDGP1g — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 27, 2022

BREAKING: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. https://t.co/gQRCuI8BZb pic.twitter.com/B9o9W2IdHh — Consequence (@consequence) March 26, 2022

Dave Grohl introduces Taylor Hawkins during his final concert with Foo Fighters pic.twitter.com/bpGWO9iIj5 — Consequence (@consequence) March 27, 2022

So these kids followed this tutorial and bodied it https://t.co/hG1IwvdKRa pic.twitter.com/P3363VZEbL — please dont stress me (@findingmalo) March 25, 2022

