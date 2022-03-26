All aTwitter: 26 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Glad to have you on the team, mate @EfeObadaUK | @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/sRa49y5QUk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2022
I think we are gonna see a lot of him and James Smith-Williams together. Really like this signing.— Rick C (@Rick4Commanders) March 24, 2022
Joined by new Washington guard Andrew Norwell. We discuss how he went from a UDFA to the highest paid guard; his basketball days; how his brothers shaped his career and the impact of his one brother’s cancer. Enjoyed the chat. You’ll like. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/mMl9QeHk88— John Keim (@john_keim) March 25, 2022
Danny Johnson said "it's good to be back in a place I'm familiar with." Said some teams reached out; no other offers.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2022
Said he improved in understanding the D: "That's where I elevated my game, understanding my assignment and getting that done before trying to do something else."
Ron you should be at the BWI airport in the Maybach to cut him off. @Commanders https://t.co/geJNpQrXqg— ChuckG (@chuckg716) March 25, 2022
Throwback to when Dak tried to help us come back and Cole Holcomb took command #TakeCommand— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) March 25, 2022
Unfinished Business @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/tbnbFOwRHd— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) March 26, 2022
The Washington Commanders will use one of their top 30 visits with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer. https://t.co/OtR8Ap505k— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) March 26, 2022
Another linebacker is off the market. Washington had some interest. The search continues. https://t.co/NKDw8aJ9xY— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 25, 2022
Ich bin grade in ein alter wo ich über meine eigene Witze so sehr lachen das mit Tränen kommen #3moreyearsto30— David Bada (@DavidBada8) March 25, 2022
Another grand jury, different county and DA. No charges. https://t.co/WyIHLR4OmH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2022
Deshaun Watson, asked if he has any regrets: "I don't have any regrets. Like I said, the things off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging."pic.twitter.com/3i87t1yCjo— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2022
“I don’t have any regrets” is quite a statement.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 25, 2022
Deshaun Watson was asked if he will consider going to counseling. "The counseling part is hard because I don't have a problem. I don't have an issue."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2022
Reiterates again: "I never assaulted anyone. I never disrespected anyone."
Deshaun Watson: 'I've always been hands on in the community of Houston.'— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2022
I’m not sure Skip understands (or realizes) that the Giants have a major salary cap problem right now and cannot afford to take on a guaranteed contract for a QB at this time. https://t.co/2hk0fAScDb— Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) March 24, 2022
Just imagine this acceleration opposite Terry. https://t.co/jCt4ddjnWE— Marshall (@M7Command) March 24, 2022
Updated 2022 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/Si4qnGSl9d— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 25, 2022
"As of right now I don't know how long Deshaun Watson is gonna be suspended for.. 4,6,8 & no games are all a possibility" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DMD1oCpz4O— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2022
NFL officially announced that the 2023 NFL Draft will be in Kansas City. April 27-29 are the dates. Lock it in.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 24, 2022
The NFL rulebook may be completely unchanged in 2022, as the Competition Committee made no proposals for new playing rules. https://t.co/KfGyEkP9Us— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 25, 2022
My wife, who had never heard of Saint Peter’s 10 days ago, just referred to Ndefo as “probably our best player.”— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 26, 2022
Oh yeah. pic.twitter.com/iVJm2fpGG6— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 26, 2022
Spoiler alert: there’s not https://t.co/9e2eNYFrXo— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) March 24, 2022
Bo Jackson literally had an assault rifle attached to his body pic.twitter.com/DSZfadKT21— Kent Murphy (@ReaIKentMurphy) March 23, 2022
John Riggins: 11,352 career rushing yards; 0 career fucks given. pic.twitter.com/rhxOdTxOZv— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 19, 2022
Amazing octopus stretching its tentacles to form a huge balloon filmed by EVNautilus at a depth of around 1,600 meters (5,250 feet). pic.twitter.com/0UE2HJPni8— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 24, 2022
