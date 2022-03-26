 clock menu more-arrow no yes

If the Commanders Are Looking for a Big Nickel, JoJo Domann Might Be Their Man

Washington’s coaches love versatility

Ohio State v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

JoJo Domann, LB

School: Nebraska | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 228 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th – 7th Round

Player Comparison: Blake Cashman

College Statistics

Player Overview

JoJo Domann was one of the top prospects in his home state of Colorado, playing running back, safety, even punter. Domann chose the Cornhuskers and started his career at safety. He was a strong special teamer his freshman year, but tearing his ACL twice derailed his career early on. After three years at safety, Domann moved to outside linebacker. Nebraska used him in the slot to slow spread offenses and off the edge to terrorize backfields. Domann overcame the adversity of rehabbing from a serious injury to finish his college career on a high note, garnering All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

Strengths

· Uses quickness to slip blockers and disengage from blocks

· Uses instincts diagnose plays quickly

· Excellent turnover production, especially apt at forcing fumbles

· Former safety capable of dropping into zone coverage

· High motor, high effort player

Weaknesses

· May struggle to cover quicker, faster players in the slot

· Needs to get stronger; struggles to disengage from blocks

· With aggressive nature, can over run plays

· Older prospect; will be 25 when season starts

· Injury history; two torn ACLs

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

Nebraska was definitely better for having JoJo Domann on the field. He was especially adept at making tackles for losses, forcing fumbles, or making plays in the flat. His background as a safety allows him to do a decent job of dropping into coverage and compete when the ball is in the air. Nebraska used him a lot like a big nickel or WILL linebacker, but I worry about him being matched up against quicker athletes in the slot. Although some see Domann as a late Day 2 pick, this is a deep linebacker class and Domann could be pushed down the board considering his age and injury history.

Washington released their linebacker/safety hybrid in Landon Collins and could be looking to replace him. There may already be solutions to this on the roster in Kam Curl, Jamin Davis, or Khaleke Hudson. A player like Domann could fill that role by providing the size to play the run and coverage ability in the slot, especially if a tight end lines up there. It would keep Curl and Davis free to play their natural positions. Domann also could provide depth at WILL linebacker behind Davis and has the looks of an impact special teams player. The versatility Domann offers makes him an intriguing prospect.

