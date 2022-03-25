All aTwitter: 25 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Stayin' in the DMV pic.twitter.com/q0VhyGJnDM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2022
"I had unfinished business here. Washington is home."@JdMckissic | #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/qxhjhTFwXu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2022
This is exactly how much of the staff feels. The loss of him and the Covid outbreak derailed what would’ve been a 2nd consecutive playoff season. Do you agree? https://t.co/ow00z1bpze— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 24, 2022
On the sequence of events that led him to returning, McKissic said:— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2022
"I was a Buffalo, I was ready to be a Buffalo," he said. "I was moving on to a new organization; I was excited; I felt wanted."
Then: "So crazy I don't remember. My agents called me to let me know what happened."
JD McKissic said: "You can't ask for a better organization to be chosen by, but I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, we felt we were inclining... With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington."— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2022
McKissic said his neck is doing fine.
NOPE! Do not agree. We were not a playoff team - and 95% of that was because of the QB position. https://t.co/Ldhi06BaXr— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 24, 2022
Congrats to @EfeObadaUK on signing for the @Commanders ✍️— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 23, 2022
#NFLUK pic.twitter.com/6vRrpmYgam
I dig the Efe Obada signing by the #Commanders— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 24, 2022
✅Versatile: can play all over the defensive line
✅WSH Backup DEs had only 44 pressures(5.9% win rate) in 2021
✅13% Pass Rush Win Rate/10 sacks since 2020
✅Top 15 in Pass Rush productivity since 2020
#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/Bdb8N0h5uw
New Washington DE Efe Obada recalls his bumpy start playing football in England. And how he ended up on defense. pic.twitter.com/vhQPE2CvyN— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2022
Highest average WR depth 2 seconds after snap when running a vertical route and not facing press coverage.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 24, 2022
Via NFL Next Gen Stats! pic.twitter.com/OZm7ENk2pE
“Fuck it, Terry and Dyami down there somewhere” https://t.co/uNVBCjBZUo pic.twitter.com/6diE1tbpqd— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 24, 2022
But, but…but…..— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 24, 2022
I thought we were trading him for a 1st and 3rd https://t.co/qASBZO9fJl
This drop was so crucial in that game. Keep telling me why you don’t want to upgrade this group. Keep telling me “ we good at WR” this play would have turned that game around and who knows, maybe our season?— ChuckG (@chuckg716) March 24, 2022
We need more weapons man! pic.twitter.com/xNUTny8CUP
Chris Olave said he has NFL team visits scheduled with the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 23, 2022
Washington, yet to really address LB this offseason, is among the teams exploring Carter. Local kid played at the University of Maryland and spent his first four NFL seasons with Carolina. Had 88 tackles in 17 starts last season. https://t.co/j0iORUrrQp— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2022
Ron Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew, OC Scott Turner, QBs coach Ken Zampese and nine other Washington reps are on site at Cincinnati's Pro Day.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 24, 2022
All eyes on Desmond Ridder who Washington held a formal meeting with at the combine.
The Bearcats have plenty of other interesting prospects, of course, including CB Sauce Gardner. Sent a different Cincinnati player to the Commanders in my new Washington-only mock.https://t.co/gotGYLvhbP— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2022
I would be shocked if they drafted a QB in the first at 11. Doesn't make sense... But, also, as you have heard they will attend all the pro days for the top QBs. ... Ohio State held its day yesterday; Cincy a quick drive— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2022
Ron Rivera spotted in Cincy. Here’s a player that can free up a guy like Jamin Davis. pic.twitter.com/zW8nRSXIKU— steve (@CommandersNFL_) March 24, 2022
Based on clips of Rivera talking to players over the past few days, Washington are drafting Olave in the 1st and Beavers in the 2nd (please don’t take this tweet seriously…) https://t.co/Y3wCITIZL0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 24, 2022
I don’t think people understand how good the top 3 WRs in this class are.— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 24, 2022
Drake London is Keyshawn Johnson
The 2 from Ohio State (Wilson+ Olave) are Julio and Fast Keenan Allen.
They’re ridiculous
Nine trades. 39 Pro Bowl selections. In a 16-day span. And the next one is … pic.twitter.com/PUiDLGcBck— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022
Gotta be the wildest off-season in NFL history bro— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 23, 2022
Too hard https://t.co/oY1LoR02D6— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) March 24, 2022
The #Dolphins released OL Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns with a failed physical designation.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2022
I will admit I was stunned, not so much by the Cousins extension, but by not coming up with a Hunter restructuring, then adding Za'Darius. I guess the new regime planned to clean house, then looked at the NFC and said "F**k it, maybe we can win this thing." https://t.co/LHS4y7pudB— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 24, 2022
What does McCarthy do? https://t.co/amVpnWcOkI— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 24, 2022
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year deal worth up to $36M with the Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/LtVy9KTARg— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 24, 2022
Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2022
This whole issue the Bills and now Jets have where they think the players decision is under control by the team or agent for that matter is ridiculous. You want a player get the “player” to sign….period if you haven’t it’s not a done deal in any sport. pic.twitter.com/mZmAQ98Le9— CommanderJuve (@CommanderJuve) March 24, 2022
Attorney Tony Buzbee confirms that one of his clients is involved in a case in which a grand jury in Brazoria County, Tex., is considering a possible criminal charge against Deshaun Watson, as @fox8news and @JennyVrentas reported.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 24, 2022
The Competition Committee’s proposal is in — bringing us to three rules change proposals for the 2022 season.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 25, 2022
During the upcoming @NFL annual meeting, clubs will vote on the potential new rules. Learn more about the process: https://t.co/zs12kSDUPE pic.twitter.com/aSKVUYnTjG
Today we announced the NFL-NFLPA Annual Helmet Testing Results. 5 of the 6 new helmets tested ranked in the top-performing group, continuing an unprecedented rate of improvement that is 9x what it had been before the start of the helmet testing program in 2015. pic.twitter.com/HrLPQBvszF— NFL345 (@NFL345) March 24, 2022
Jeez...Eagles at 15, 16 and 19. That's gonna be depressing on draft day unless they use them all to trade up for a quarterback. https://t.co/Y4zafARJ2B— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 24, 2022
Hey everyone, I’m up & around. Wanna guess where they shocked me? For now, my heart’s ticking correctly. Tomorrow I’ll see another doctor, to see how we can try to keep it working correctly. Hard to imagine at age 37. Just bring it!— Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) March 25, 2022
(Please ignore where my muscles used to be) pic.twitter.com/AHxF0cTk9s
This is the province my girl is from. https://t.co/BfqSnoBQBl— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 24, 2022
