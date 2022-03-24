Daily Slop: JD McKissic pivoted back to Washington for ‘unfinished business’; Andrew Norwell ‘fired up’ to be Reunited With Ron Rivera

Andrew Norwell 'fired up' to be in Washington, reunite with Ron Rivera | RSN

Washington signed guard Andrew Norwell to a two-year deal this offseason.

Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

J.D. McKissic flipped back to Washington Commanders for 'unfinished business'

J.D. McKissic said the circumstances as to why he flipped from his agreement with the Bills only to return to Washington were "so crazy, I don't remember." But the running back says he was "unfinished business" with the Commanders.

Commanders re-sign OT Cornelius Lucas to two-year deal - The Washington Post

After Lucas tested free agency market, Washington is able to retain one of its top reserves and more versatile linemen.

Commanders’ JD McKissic pivoted back to Washington for ‘unfinished business’ | RSN

After initially agreeing to sign with the Bills, running back JD McKissic changed course and returned to Washington where it feels like “home.”

Looking at Carson Wentz's success in Philly and Indy with bigger targets | RSN

Cam Sims told reporters on Wednesday that Carson Wentz likes big receivers, and the numbers seem to prove it.

Commanders add DE depth, sign Efe Obada from Bills | RSN

Obada's path to Washington has been remarkable.

Cam Sims says Commanders' has 'nice little ring to it,' loves the jerseys | RSN

Washington wide receiver Cam Sims is a fan of the franchise's new name, especially the new uniforms that have come with it.

Abandoned in London as a child, Efe Obada returns as NFL player - ESPN

An acquaintance persuaded Obada, trafficked as a child, to come to a semipro practice. Five years later, he's back in London as an NFL defensive end.

Joe Louis shares connection with two former Redskins through rural Alabama town - Washington Times

Louis built his championship boxing career in Detroit, where they have honored him with a monument known as "The Fist" -- a 24-foot-long sculpture with a fisted hand suspended by a 24-foot-high pyramid framework. He died in 1981 at the age of 66, and he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. But it all began in the hills of rural Alabama.