J.D. McKissic and Cornelius Lucas talk about re-signing with Washington

J.D. and Cornelius are back home

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has only signed two players from other teams in free agency, but they have been able to bring several of their own players back. Two of those veterans spoke with the media today. First up was J.D. McKissic who’s re-signing caused some controversy when he originally agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills during the NFL’s 52 hour legal tampering period. McKissic said he was surprised that Washington didn’t make him a contract offer before he was allowed to negotiate with other teams.

He said he had respect for the Bills, but he made his decision based on where he wanted to be. Washington felt like home, and they had unfinished business from last year. The team was hit with COVID and injuries, including his own scary collision that resulted in a concussion and neck injury that ended his season. McKissic said the team is on the rise and he wants to be a part of that, and help continue the overall improvement.

J.D. McKissic

Choosing Washington over Buffalo:

Winning streak:

RB family:

Cornelius Lucas just re-signed with the Washington Commanders this morning. He signed a 2-year, $8.2 million contract to return to his role as Washington’s swing tackle behind starting left tackle Charles Leno and starting right tackle Sam Cosmi. Lucas said he talked with other teams but there was “a lot of faking and booty shaking” from them and he is glad to be back in Washington. He happy to get a decent contract that helps set up his future after football. He hasn’t met new starting QB Carson Wentz yet, but he’s heard nothing bu good things about the former Colts and Eagles signal caller.

Cornelius Lucas

Returning to Washington:

New contract:

Carson Wentz:

