All aTwitter: 24 March 2022

Our guy is heading to Washington ✍️— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 23, 2022
Congrats @EfeObadaUK #NFLUK | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/UAXoaTpqyn
Played last year in Buffalo after his first three seasons in Carolina. Career-high 5.5 sacks in 2020. https://t.co/Z6BjZxAUQ5— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 23, 2022
In a league where guys are getting paid over 1m per sack, I’ll take 5.5 from this guy. No doubt.— steve (@CommandersNFL_) March 23, 2022
Good rosters are built from 40-53. Sneaky get.
Rivera in August on Bada: “You see he’s got a lot of natural strength and athleticism. He’s got a long ways to go. ... He reminds me a lot of Efe Obada ... It took Obada ... almost four years, before he really became that guy, and that's pretty much what I see with David Bada." https://t.co/aYPyxkUNps— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 23, 2022
Efe Obada is a nice Depth signing for Washington Commanders check out his film from Last Season #Commanders #Takecommand— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) March 23, 2022
Full video click here : https://t.co/BPcy10DCXm pic.twitter.com/gc15qXNLVh
Super good dude. He was always incredibly accessible with media in the UK. They had a mini combine for high school players and he spoke to them for motivation/advice and was gracious with his time as the "role model." Everyone loved him.— Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) March 23, 2022
Welcome back, @D__Johnson10 #TakeCommand— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2022
Wash had offered him prior to FA. Johnson wanted to test the market; he’s back. Was solid backup last season. Still expecting Cornelius Lucas to get done tonight or perhaps tomorrow. https://t.co/ASlQrzzx99— John Keim (@john_keim) March 23, 2022
Commanders WR Cam Sims says he's talked with Carson Wentz already and "there's a plan" to get his targets up in 2022— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 23, 2022
Cam Sims on playing with Carson Wentz - "He likes big receivers. I'm a big receiver." Maybe this is finally the year Cam gets really featured in the offense?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 23, 2022
If you want to read anymore into the #Commanders free agency plan, look no further than their 4th (probably 5th after the draft) string receiver getting a press conference.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 23, 2022
Just found out Rivera is attending the OSU pro day today to check out Chris Olave & Garrett Wilson so they obviously are looking hard at WRs.— Zac (@ZtheGoatMan) March 23, 2022
NFL Draft Rumors: Washington Commanders are spending a lot of time with Ohio State Chris Olave.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 23, 2022
Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney with Ohio State WR Chris Olave after his pro day.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2022
h/t @ColinGay_Rivals pic.twitter.com/rjQSSWZJD7
Washington head coach Ron Rivera talking to Brian Hartline at OSU Pro Day: pic.twitter.com/3MB0K9nk7N— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 23, 2022
Forrest is basically Apke 2.0 until he proves otherwise. Reaves is the only back up safety on the roster that they could currently put on the field on defense and be ok with. Need more depth, but if they don’t add more, Reaves has to make the final roster for that reason— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 23, 2022
Value free agents at positions of need for Washington still out there:— Zac (@ZtheGoatMan) March 23, 2022
- LB Kyzir White
- LB Alexander Johnson
- LB Anthony Barr
- EDGE Justin Houston
- EDGE Melvin Ingram
- CB Kyle Fuller
- CB Bryce Callahan
- DT Sheldon Richardson
- DT Star Lotulelei
- WR Cole Beasley
Commanders 2022 QB Slate as of 3/23:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 24, 2022
-Justin Fields
-Jared Goff
-Davis Mills
-Matt Ryan
-Daniel Jones (x2)
-Jalen Hurts (x2)
-Trey Lance
-Kirk Cousins
-Trevor Lawrence
-Marcus Mariota
-Ryan Tannehill
-Aaron Rodgers
-Dak Prescott (x2)
-Deshaun Watson#TakeCommand
I considered deactivating after seeing Washington fans talking about trading Terry McLaurin— Damien (@DABartonek) March 24, 2022
Wow Commanders games won’t be airing on 980 or 106.7 this year!— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) March 23, 2022
The Washington Commanders confirm they will have a new radio partner going forward.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 23, 2022
Separately, hearing IHeart radio is the radio situation to watch now. Tons of local stations, including 100.3 and 101.1 pic.twitter.com/wydMuDbyAO
Just to be clear, nothing I said this morning refuted any of the team’s statement below. My company did indeed bid to continue to broadcasting games but there was a commitment level our company wasn’t willing to go beyond. Someone else apparently was. Not much harder than that. https://t.co/vtRy5JInzk— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 23, 2022
Regarding editorial control: 980 threw grenades even while Snyder owned them and will continue to do so in perpetuity, I'd imagine. But that's during daytime programming.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 23, 2022
The team will continue to have a hand in the pregame and postgame shows, as it always has.
Eight players with a combined 33 Pro Bowl selections have been traded in perhaps the wildest month in NFL offseason history:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022
Russell Wilson
Carson Wentz
Khalil Mack
Amari Cooper
Yannick Ngakoue
Davante Adams
Deshaun Watson
Matt Ryan
Tyreek Hill would make it nine and 39 ...
Tua is going to love Hill, who else can do this?pic.twitter.com/PF9nMPcHPo— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2022
Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per @DrewJRosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022
Damn …— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 23, 2022
The hell going on…— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 23, 2022
End of an era ✌ !!! Miami I’m coming home pic.twitter.com/ykcZcSuy7N— Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 23, 2022
From NFL Now: A look at how the compensation for new #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill came to be... pic.twitter.com/SnEnukvtdA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022
Forget what you’ve heard, top WRs are opting for cash over the QB. Focusing on the “team”and competing for rings sounds nice, but it’s all about the C.R.E.A.M in this business. #BusinessDecisions #NFL— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 23, 2022
Texting with league execs about Tyreek Hill-KC situation… Unsolicited response from one: “It’s dumb to trade him in the AFC.”— KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 23, 2022
But if first-round picks are what the Chiefs are after …. pic.twitter.com/4k1Upy4yst
Traded so far this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack. Still to come: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo?— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 23, 2022
I always hate how easy people succumb to recency bias, but I'm really struggling to think of a crazier one.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 23, 2022
Any NFL historians want to take a stab at disagreeing? https://t.co/8aVct5A5Hb
How would the #Chiefs begin to replace superstar Tyreek Hill? Sources say #Packers free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to Kansas City today for a visit. No deal imminent, but a logical option to help fill the void. Speed for speed.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022
From @GMFB: MVS is an option to replace #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill... but the draft haul will play a huge part, as well. pic.twitter.com/j8lUS9SmgI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022
Marquez Valdes-Scantling still being available in free agency is interesting … he’s be a great counter point to Terry McLaurin and a great deep threat for Carson Wentz, and would free up the Commanders to take best DB/S (or trade) at 11— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 23, 2022
Chiefs Signed C Austin Reiter https://t.co/LJNoyzsObL #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/bN9oI83d4Y— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 24, 2022
For one reason or another, the #Browns have better Super Bowl odds than the #Bengals — this has @richeisen greatly confused:#NFL #RuleTheJungle#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2TFjYucqe0— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 23, 2022
Update on Adam’s heart surgery. It was a little complicated, as they had to shock his heart multiple times. He’s resting & his heart seems to finally be beating correctly for the first time in months. Thank you to the numerous friends who’ve reached out in support!— Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) March 23, 2022
-@AngCarriker
Jordan Mailata’s voice really is amazing. He should record an album. #Eagles— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/QS6T2emm9c
Just trying to help pic.twitter.com/SNnqahhijU— jonathan slater (@slater_jona) March 23, 2022
This is everything i needed to see from the internet today pic.twitter.com/6TSBqTGdM4— Theo (@TheoWAGMI) March 23, 2022
