Cam Sims has talked to Carson Wentz and there’s a plan to get his targets up this year

The Washington Commanders have had a relatively quiet start to free agency. When these pressers were aired, they had only signed one player from another team (Andrew Norwell). They have added another familiar player to the Commanthers family today (Efe Obada). Norwell was the first player to speak today, but technical difficulties tanked the live broadcast.

Cam Sims was one of the priority free agents that Washington wanted to re-sign along with Bobby McCain and J.D. McKissic. Washington let them test free agency, and almost lost McKissic to the Bills, but they were able to re-sign all 3, along with a few others.

Cams Sims was an undrafted free agent from Alabama that has been with the team since he got signed after the 2018 NFL draft. He has always shown potential and is a Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards legend. He has the size and the potential to break out, but it hasn’t happened as Washington has cycled through an average of 3 QBs since he entered the league.

The Carson Wentz signing could be a big help for his career, and he is excited for the opportunity to work with him. Sims has already talked with his new QB and they plan to start working out together soon, along with other receivers, to start building that chemistry early. He also wants an expanded role in Washington’s offense and to get his targets up as he enters his 5th season.

Sims likes the direction he thinks Washington is going in, and that’s a big reason why he’s coming back for another season. He’s a fan of the Commanders new name, and the new jerseys. He doesn’t know what number he’ll play with after Carson Wentz got his #11 from last season.

Carson Wentz:

"Lock in, let's go." That was Cam Sims' reaction to the Carson Wentz acquisition. Says that he and Carson chatted already pic.twitter.com/C1cFNMktNN — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 23, 2022

Commanders WR Cam Sims says he's talked with Carson Wentz already and "there's a plan" to get his targets up in 2022 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 23, 2022

Cam Sims said he's talked with Carson Wentz about setting up a time to work with all the receivers before OTAs and camp: "It's in the works." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 23, 2022

Cam Sims on playing with Carson Wentz - "He likes big receivers. I'm a big receiver." Maybe this is finally the year Cam gets really featured in the offense? — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 23, 2022

Cam Sims addressing the media. Said he's spoken with Wentz and there are some plans for them to work together this offseason at some point "once things settle down" — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 23, 2022

Staying in Washington:

Asked Cam Sims if he thought about going elsewhere/why he decided to stick with Washington. Cam explained that he can tell where the Commanders are heading and he wants to be a part of it — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 23, 2022

Cam Sims said of not wanting to leave for another opportunity: "I've been here numerous years and I can tell where this team is headed and it's headed in the right direction. I feel I can help the team win." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 23, 2022

Jersey number:

Sim doesn't know what number he'll be wearing yet this year (he wore No. 11 last year, but Wentz will be taking that number in 2022) — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 23, 2022

Commanders name:

Cam Sims on the Commanders name: "I f— with it." As for Washington's new jerseys: "Those things go wild" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 23, 2022

Bigger role in the offense:

Cam Sims says "i expect a big role." Hard to say what that will be; so much to see first -- draft someone? Health of samuel; Brown's development. Etc... Asked if he wondered why his role wasn't bigger in past he said, "not really. I stick my head down and continue to work." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 23, 2022

Andrew Norwell is excited to work with Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, and OL Coach John Matsko again. They gave him an opportunity as an UDFA rookie in 2014, and he turned that into an All-Pro year and a big pay day in Jacksonville. Now he is reunited with his Carolina crew, and he is looking forward to his new teammates on the offensive line. Norwell replaces last year’s starter Ereck Flowers, and will play for less than half the cost this season.

Andrew Norwell

Ron Rivera:

Both Rivera and Matsko are consistent coaches, he said. They gave him an opportunity as an UDFA and provided him with the chance to succeed https://t.co/K0FdjjRzWV — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 23, 2022

Andrew Norwell: "I'm fired up to be a Commander." Ron Rivera and O-line coach John Matsko drew Norwell to Washington. Appreciates the way those guys treat their players and how consistent they are pic.twitter.com/V1mjy408zs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 23, 2022

New G Andrew Norwell said one reason he signed here was to reunite with Ron Rivera and John Matsko...

"Their consistency. The way coach treats his players. he's very consistent, gives everybody an opportunity. he gave me an opportunity when I was a rookie." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 23, 2022

Washington’s OL: