Cam Sims has talked to Carson Wentz and there’s a plan to get his targets up this year

Cam Sims and Andrew Norwell talk to the media

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders have had a relatively quiet start to free agency. When these pressers were aired, they had only signed one player from another team (Andrew Norwell). They have added another familiar player to the Commanthers family today (Efe Obada). Norwell was the first player to speak today, but technical difficulties tanked the live broadcast.

Cam Sims was one of the priority free agents that Washington wanted to re-sign along with Bobby McCain and J.D. McKissic. Washington let them test free agency, and almost lost McKissic to the Bills, but they were able to re-sign all 3, along with a few others.

Cams Sims was an undrafted free agent from Alabama that has been with the team since he got signed after the 2018 NFL draft. He has always shown potential and is a Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards legend. He has the size and the potential to break out, but it hasn’t happened as Washington has cycled through an average of 3 QBs since he entered the league.

The Carson Wentz signing could be a big help for his career, and he is excited for the opportunity to work with him. Sims has already talked with his new QB and they plan to start working out together soon, along with other receivers, to start building that chemistry early. He also wants an expanded role in Washington’s offense and to get his targets up as he enters his 5th season.

Sims likes the direction he thinks Washington is going in, and that’s a big reason why he’s coming back for another season. He’s a fan of the Commanders new name, and the new jerseys. He doesn’t know what number he’ll play with after Carson Wentz got his #11 from last season.

Cam Sims

Carson Wentz:

Staying in Washington:

Jersey number:

Commanders name:

Bigger role in the offense:

Andrew Norwell is excited to work with Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, and OL Coach John Matsko again. They gave him an opportunity as an UDFA rookie in 2014, and he turned that into an All-Pro year and a big pay day in Jacksonville. Now he is reunited with his Carolina crew, and he is looking forward to his new teammates on the offensive line. Norwell replaces last year’s starter Ereck Flowers, and will play for less than half the cost this season.

Andrew Norwell

Ron Rivera:

Washington’s OL:

