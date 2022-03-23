Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

The vibe should be better with Carson Wentz in for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it's not | RSN

Why isn't Washington's outlook better after making an upgrade at quarterback? Pete Hailey examines here.

As Commanders football steadies on the field, its business operations stumble | RSN

Sources tell NBC Sports Washington that the Commanders lost millions in sponsorship pullout as employees leave organization, too.

Team 980 will not broadcast Commanders games in 2022

Washington Commanders games will not be broadcast on The Team 980 or any Audacy stations in the 2022 NFL season, Kevin Sheehan announced on behalf of the station Wednesday.

NFL draft: Could QB Malik Willis go as high as No. 2 now?

Willis' pro day finished off a strong pre-draft process for Willis, and it's believed he's a top-10 pick now.

The Rookie Scouting Portfolio (RSP)Matt Waldman’s RSP Film Room: QB Carson Strong (Nevada) with Mark Schofield

Matt Waldman and Mark Schofield illustrate why Nevada QB Carson Strong may not be the top quarterback in this class if seeking immediate production, but could easily be that conversation on the basis of talent. Of the quarterbacks expected to earn a pick on the first or second day of the NFL Draft, Carson Strong…

Using DJ Moore's new deal in Carolina to draw up an offer for Terry McLaurin | RSN

DJ Moore and Terry McLaurin are similar, and with Moore just signing an extension, he might've laid the foundation for McLaurin's next deal.

How Colts-Falcons Matt Ryan trade shakes up NFL Draft board for Commanders | RSN

Washington's draft needs have changed over the past couple of weeks, but so have those of a few teams in front of them.

Why comparing Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz trades isn't as simple as you think | RSN

Commanders fans may feel worse about the Carson Wentz trade after seeing the Matt Ryan deal, but they should consider this first.

One of Carson Wentz's most basic attributes may really help the Commanders | RSN

The first thing that you notice about Carson Wentz might turn out as one of the most important things for the Commanders.

Why Carson Wentz brings more optimism to Commanders than Ryan Fitzpatrick | RSN

The arrival of Carson Wentz brings more optimism to the Washington Commanders than when they brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.

NFL draft top quarterback prospect pro days - Todd McShay's big workout takeaways for Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral

Kenny Pickett, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft, held his pro day on Monday. Todd McShay breaks down the workout and what it means for his draft stock.

Social media honors late John Clayton: A giant in his field

The unexpected passing of the longtime NFL reporter prompted a flood of remembrances on social media late on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Commanders: Daniel Jeremiah has Washington Taking Safety Kyle Hamilton w/the 11th Pick | NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft has Washington taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

The NFL came to Lynchburg on Tuesday, a moment that has been years in the making