Is Treylon Burks the Possession Receiver the Commanders Need?

Treylon Burks, WR
School: University of Arkansas | Conference: Southeastern Conference
College Experience: Junior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’2” / 225lbs
Projected Draft Status: Late 1st round - 2nd round
Player Comparison: Alshon Jeffrey
College Statistics
Player Overview
A four-star prospect and multi-sport athlete in high school, Treylon Burks is the ideal mold for a possession receiver in the NFL. In his junior year, Burks was the Razorbacks’ number one receiving threat, leading the team in both catches and yards. He lined up primarily in the slot position and occasionally on the boundary and in the backfield. Treylon has a big frame and uses it well to shield defenders. Burks thrives in contested catches, 50-50 balls, and breaking through defenders after the catch.
Strengths
- Has the ideal size for possession receiver and uses it well
- Large catch radius
- Big play capability
- Physical during and after the catch
- Sure-handed
- Has experience as a high-volume target
- Experience in multiple positions
Weaknesses
- Not the sharpest route runner.
- Primarily used in the slot position. Limited time in the boundary
- Has a hard time creating separation when lined at the boundary position.
- Takes a while to reach top speed.
- Needs better consistency when blocking
Let’s see his work
Final score might move a tiny bit, but like I expected Burks had a much better split.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2022
Treylon Burks is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.76 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1096 out of 2585 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WhRle0prYG #RAS pic.twitter.com/QJdHmaWEAH
How Would He Fit On The Team
Last year showed that Washington needs a reliable second receiving option next to Terry McLaurin. Washington’s second leading wide receiver, Adam Humpries, only totaled 383 yards. The trade for Carson Wentz makes this a higher priority. Washington has big WR options on the roster but neither Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, or Kelvin Harmon have made a consistent impact. Curtis Samuel is coming off an injury-riddled year but lacks height.
Enter Treylon Burks. He complements McLaurin’s speed with his large catch radius and bruising runs after the catch. As a sure-handed receiver with a wide catch radius, he can step in as a chain moving target for Wentz when McLaurin is covered by opposing defenders. While he needs to improve his separation and route running, Burks will not be asked to fill in as the #1 receiving option on offense. Burks would be a great addition to the Washington receiving corps and could thrive lining up in the slot position.
