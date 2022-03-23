Is Treylon Burks the Possession Receiver the Commanders Need?

Treylon Burks, WR

School: University of Arkansas | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 225lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st round - 2nd round

Player Comparison: Alshon Jeffrey

College Statistics

Player Overview

A four-star prospect and multi-sport athlete in high school, Treylon Burks is the ideal mold for a possession receiver in the NFL. In his junior year, Burks was the Razorbacks’ number one receiving threat, leading the team in both catches and yards. He lined up primarily in the slot position and occasionally on the boundary and in the backfield. Treylon has a big frame and uses it well to shield defenders. Burks thrives in contested catches, 50-50 balls, and breaking through defenders after the catch.

Strengths

Has the ideal size for possession receiver and uses it well

Large catch radius

Big play capability

Physical during and after the catch

Sure-handed

Has experience as a high-volume target

Experience in multiple positions

Weaknesses

Not the sharpest route runner.

Primarily used in the slot position. Limited time in the boundary

Has a hard time creating separation when lined at the boundary position.

Takes a while to reach top speed.

Needs better consistency when blocking

Let’s see his work

Final score might move a tiny bit, but like I expected Burks had a much better split.



Treylon Burks is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.76 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1096 out of 2585 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WhRle0prYG #RAS pic.twitter.com/QJdHmaWEAH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2022

How Would He Fit On The Team

Last year showed that Washington needs a reliable second receiving option next to Terry McLaurin. Washington’s second leading wide receiver, Adam Humpries, only totaled 383 yards. The trade for Carson Wentz makes this a higher priority. Washington has big WR options on the roster but neither Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, or Kelvin Harmon have made a consistent impact. Curtis Samuel is coming off an injury-riddled year but lacks height.

Enter Treylon Burks. He complements McLaurin’s speed with his large catch radius and bruising runs after the catch. As a sure-handed receiver with a wide catch radius, he can step in as a chain moving target for Wentz when McLaurin is covered by opposing defenders. While he needs to improve his separation and route running, Burks will not be asked to fill in as the #1 receiving option on offense. Burks would be a great addition to the Washington receiving corps and could thrive lining up in the slot position.