All aTwitter: 23 March 2022

On this edition of Mock Draft Monday... — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2022

Vegas thinks Commanders going wideout at 11. pic.twitter.com/3drKk81BSZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 22, 2022

Stat of the day: highest average depth (yards) 3 seconds after snap when running a route, 2021.



1. Dyami Brown, 12.0

2. D.J. Chark, 11.8

3. DeSean Jackson, 11.8

4. Anthony Schwartz, 11.7

5. Nico Collins, 11.6



Min. 100 routes run. Data via NFL Next Gen Stats. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 22, 2022

Carson Wentz is going to sling that ball down the field this year.



I cant wait. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/F6jX7JxDCn — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 21, 2022

All 7 Carson Wentz INTs from 2021 ⬇️



-1 was a busted shovel pass

-1 was a hail mary

-1 was a great defensive play

-1 was a jump ball

-3 were egregious#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/ICHmGVwlOQ — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 22, 2022

Not sure how the Carson Wentz story will unfold. But I'm rooting for the guy.



I really liked this segment from his 1:1 with JP Finlay.



Came off genuine and understood the gravity of his situation. #Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/UsSGX6vGiP — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 23, 2022

Andrew Norwell's cap hits:

'22: $2.78 million

'23: $5.12 million

Notes: $3.5 million signing bonus; $5.7 mil in total guarantees...If cut before '23 season, Wash saves $2.32 mil vs the cap. Has a $40k per game roster bonus each year up to $680K. Has $200K workout bonus each yr — John Keim (@john_keim) March 22, 2022

Every time I think found me a new restaurant the next time I go it never be as good — Montez Sweat (@_sweat9) March 23, 2022

All about Commanders head coach Ron Rivera: stats, contract info https://t.co/TZWCq9kZhG — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) March 22, 2022

As part of the deal to acquire new QB Matt Ryan, the #Colts picked up his $7.5M roster bonus and added guarantees to the entirety of his 2-year deal that has nearly $54M left overall, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

So the Colts really went into this offseason with the plan of ending up with an aging Matt Ryan to get them over the top? Consider me unimpressed and unconvinced. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 21, 2022

The Falcons would be better off today if they had either drafted Justin Fields or Mac Jones last year, or traded down in the first round. Yes, Kyle Pitts is a talented tight end. You don't rebuild a roster by using the No. 4 pick on any tight end, even one as talented as Pitts. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 21, 2022

Welcome back, Cordarrelle Patterson! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 22, 2022

Contract terms: #Cowboys re-signed LB Leighton Vander Esch to a 1-year, $2M deal with $1.75M guaranteed. He has another $1M available in playtime incentives. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2022

No momentum exists between Cowboys and ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner in free agency, source said. DC Dan Quinn and Wagner, who is operating as own agent, been in contact. Strong relationship and belief there. But a 2022 reunion is considered “unlikely” and “long shot” from start. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 22, 2022

A team in trade talks for Baker Mayfield asked the Cleveland Browns for a draft pick in exchange for taking on his contract, per @AdamSchefter — NFL Rumors  (@nflrums) March 21, 2022

Now that the #Colts have their man for 2022 (and beyond?), where are the landing spots for Baker Mayfield on the #NFL QB Carousel?#NFLDraft#NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/SZBqQ0fxqx — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 22, 2022

I just don't get why the league's perception of Baker Mayfield is so bearish.



Top 5 picks have regularly been overvalued based solely on their draft pedigree for so long—see Sam Darnold from last offseason. But yet it's rumored to come to this for a QB drafted 1st overall. Weird https://t.co/gJCy0JTM9v — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 22, 2022

Running back Leonard Fournette, who spent Monday visiting with the New England Patriots, is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

When the Seahawks had extended Russell Wilson, they planned to pay him $140M over 4 years--thus, a $35M APY.



In the end, once old money is taken out, they ended up paying him $90M over 2 years--thus, an end APY was $45M.



Wouldn't be surprised to see that in other major trades. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 23, 2022

: Former Saints OT Terron Armstead, the No. 1 FA, is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Dolphins, per @TomPelissero + @RapSheet https://t.co/a11rW6P5hE pic.twitter.com/01a0lV1b8W — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 22, 2022

The #Panthers did a simple restructure on RB Christian McCaffrey's contract, clearing about $5.5 million in cap space. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

A few contract notes …



• Bills OLB Von Miller’s six-year, $120 million deal has a staggering $50 million its final 2 years.



• Cowboys ILB Leighton Vander Esch’s one-year deal has a base value of $2 million.



• Rams WR Allen Robinson got a $14 million signing bonus. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2022

Mike Tomlin was liking what he was seeing at Malik Willis’ Pro Day



What should the Steelers do in the Draft?



Make your choice ▶️ https://t.co/YXqHIJgiyj pic.twitter.com/fzZ1yB8CpV — PFF (@PFF) March 22, 2022

It’s impossible to root against Malik Willis

pic.twitter.com/2EoSZKeMmL — PFF (@PFF) March 22, 2022

Just a reminder that Steve Young could RUN pic.twitter.com/TFPH3RHobU — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 22, 2022

L.L. Cool J. is 54, looks 34, and is hosting a music awards show aimed at 14-year-olds. Good for him. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 23, 2022

New glasses powered by augmented reality (AR) allow people with hearing loss to see spoken words converted to written words @rexchapman pic.twitter.com/EyxcZlAcUX — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 22, 2022

MASSIVE Tornado moving through Arabi, Louisiana in @StBGov Video by Marshall Jackson @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/DdPta8JuBk — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 23, 2022

