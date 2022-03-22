All aTwitter: 22 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
.@AndrewNorwell in the Burgundy & Gold #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/62w3GSLNNl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2022
Also, want to see/know how other teams see it as well -- will some be enticed to move up to 11 to draft one? Etc. But if you haven't had a franchise QB in decades, don't stop the process even with Carson Wentz here.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 21, 2022
As many as seven people from the Washington Commanders are expected to attend Pitt’s pro day.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2022
J.D. McKissic > Duke Johnson https://t.co/lMzHtQTvu1— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 21, 2022
How are the Bills still salty about this? The player chose where he wanted to play and they’re upset he changed his mind. Things like this happen every day in the NFL https://t.co/lw1AFSQHjW— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 21, 2022
Commanthers. https://t.co/4UGT1BZIMS— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 21, 2022
We're getting close to that time of free agency where teams that have considerable compensatory picks on the line will look only for bargains.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 21, 2022
That includes the Patriots, w/a 3rd & 6th.
Other teams are the Cardinals, Falcons, Rams, Colts, Cowboys, Bucs, Giants & Commanders. https://t.co/xk3GcBgRF2
BREAKING: Falcons agree to trade Matt Ryan to Colts for third-round draft pick. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yEGVMSZgoD— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022
The Falcons have $40.525 million in dead money to contend with in the aftermath of the Matt Ryan trade. But it's actually a cap savings off his previous number ($48.66M) of more than $8 million.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2022
Atlanta’s QB room now:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022
Josh Rosen
Feleipe Franks
I am and remain a HUGE Kyle Pitts fan. But the Falcons drafting a TE 4th overall in a very QB-rich draft class & then trying to trade the vet QB they decided to roll with 11 months later is … well it’s something.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 21, 2022
The Colts are sending their slotted third-rounder—the 82nd overall pick—to the Falcons for QB Matt Ryan, per source. That means Indy's keeps the 73rd pick, acquired in the Carson Wentz trade.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2022
So they essentially swapped QBs, moved their 3 up 9 spots, got next year's pick.
Good save by the Colts, who come away from the QB shuffle with Matt Ryan, a guy they can definitely go to the playoffs with. he is the perfect bridge for a few years. pic.twitter.com/Lz93ri8k3t— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 21, 2022
The Colts picking up Matt Ryan for anything makes me wonder if Chris Ballard might be losing his edge.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 21, 2022
Are the Indianapolis Colts a better team with Matt Ryan as their QB than Carson Wentz?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 21, 2022
I think most people would say, yes.
To be fair, Ryan is a good fit for the Colts, happy they got their ‘22 QB at a good price.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 22, 2022
He was never going to come here and wouldn’t be a good fit for where the team is at right now. Also, Ryan wasn’t on the team’s shortlist of veteran QBs.
Not saying this to try and make anyone feel better about the trade for Wentz…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2022
But I 100% take him, and the deal we made INDY over Matt Ryan and his deal ALL…DAY…..LONG…….
A guiding principle that I wanted #Commanders to have in QB search if they didn't get an obvious stud was upside. Carson Wentz has concerns & cost multiple picks, but he has far more upside at this point than Matt Ryan, who'll turn 37 in May & in 2021 had career-worst Total QBR.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 21, 2022
I swear if Nathan Peterman got traded for a 2057 7th round draft pick people would gripe about the Wentz compensation as a result— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 21, 2022
The remaining list of QBs is why the #Commanders traded for Carson Wentz when they did. Not endorsing the trade but the fear of being left without one right now is why they did it.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2022
Cam/ Dalton/ Fitz lead the free-agent options. Could trade & overpay for Baker/ Jimmy G.
Carson Wentz to Washington is still a better trade than Matt Ryan to Washington. Stop complaining to complain Commander people.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 21, 2022
Fun times watching #Colts twitter talk itself into this QB move as hard as they talked themselves into the last two.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2022
Anyone who refers to him as "Hall of Famer Matt Ryan" gets muted.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2022
Anyone who refers to him as "First Ballot Hall of Famer Matt Ryan" gets blocked and reported.
I’m no ardent defender of the Wentz trade, but I do think those who are saying the Ryan deal makes Washington look worse for what they gave up for Wentz are missing a key point https://t.co/1Fl5CEs7z9— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 21, 2022
Tom Brady is now the longest-tenured starting QB in the NFC South.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2022
Do the Falcons go QB at 8 or make a move for Baker?— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 21, 2022
As it turns out, the compensation on the blockbuster trade has changed: Browns now are giving up six draft picks for Deshaun Watson; also instead of giving up a 2024 5th-round pick, it’s now a 2024 6th-round pick, per today’s wire. pic.twitter.com/Y98WFPmYeE— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022
Guys, there's a reason we never reported anything strongly indicating Baker Mayfield was the Colts' primary target. Because he never was.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 21, 2022
Garoppolo will be a 31 year old with an extensive injury history, a $24 million base salary, and on the last year of his deal.— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 21, 2022
If this offer is true, hard to see anyone beating it. But who would even make this offer? https://t.co/OuaV1NN9Gl
Seven #NFL teams don't have a first round pick. Two teams don't pick in the top 85. One doesn't pick in the top 100.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2022
The value of draft picks is shifting in front of our eyes.
Jameis Winston gets a $14M signing bonus and $15.2M fully guaranteed overall. https://t.co/Ysq556AtmR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022
We have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with QB Marcus Mariota.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 21, 2022
How to REALLY waste money without hardly trying. https://t.co/wVM6PepXfR— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 22, 2022
Baker Mayfield looking at all these QBs getting traded/signed but him … pic.twitter.com/mLwbVcBwTq— KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 21, 2022
Latest On Trade Market For Baker Mayfield https://t.co/lXe6Avv8wL #Browns pic.twitter.com/GRppWjsWyt— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 22, 2022
My 2022 Draft QB Rankings. It is an underwhelming class overall, but there are still some 1st round talents. I explain it all here: https://t.co/jBnSwub7TV pic.twitter.com/CkJgDPXJ6d— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 22, 2022
Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened seasonhttps://t.co/jFdjAxnFZ3 pic.twitter.com/w4wP7jaoXq— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 21, 2022
The Giants signed DE Jihad Ward. Played for the Jaguars last season. Had 2.0 sacks.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 21, 2022
Roster Move: Eagles and WR Zach Pascal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xaHin5mmij— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2022
Bills signing former Jets WR Jamison Crowder on one-year deal worth up to $4M, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/nihOJArXE8 pic.twitter.com/QoUtZFMTu4— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 21, 2022
This Washington-Buffalo-Carolina chain is wild. https://t.co/GaoNZ3No8q— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 21, 2022
Former Washington Redskin https://t.co/JRMTwlQvzQ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 22, 2022
Mark Lerner announces the Nationals will retire Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11 on June 18.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 21, 2022
Who’s ready to go pro??— Joseph Peter (@JoePallas54) March 21, 2022
The Washington @Commanders are looking to hire ✌️ full time video producers.
DMs are open for any questions about either role! https://t.co/capC8RSlGphttps://t.co/DRR2I2nhgB pic.twitter.com/1h31Yp4kU9
Several items that belonged to Demaryius Thomas -- including a jersey signed by Tom Brady -- were allegedly stolen after a break-in at the late football player's home earlier this month. https://t.co/IRZ03UAZcm— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 21, 2022
Al Michaels has officially agreed to terms to do play-by-play for Thursday Night Football on Amazon, per @AndrewMarchand. Michaels’ will partner with Kirk Herbstreit.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2022
Mike Tirico will now take over SNF with Cris Collinsworth. https://t.co/NzoiCIPr2h
“The Washington Commanders select a gua—“ pic.twitter.com/DwtZ96lupB— Marshall (@M7Command) March 21, 2022
Ima 100% sure my mans an avenger pic.twitter.com/yiXcqgrNMy— Maury Cameraman (@DeepFriedToes_) March 21, 2022
The stereo everyone wanted in the 1980s pic.twitter.com/tl4bmorJuj— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2022
