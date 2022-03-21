All aTwitter: 21 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Terry McLaurin Explains Crossing Through Coverage, Heads Up Thinking & M... https://t.co/3kkyROVl0P via @YouTube— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 20, 2022
Will Washington look to have an Ohio St. trio of McLaurin, Samuel, and either Wilson or Olave? If all players are healthy, that could be a deadly trio. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/4v4kQg3yoW— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 20, 2022
Jerry Hughes would be a perfect fit for the #Commanders as a part time pass rusher:— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 20, 2022
✅90th percentile PR grade/win rate from 2019-21
✅Inexpensive
✅WSH Backup DEs last year had 739 pass rushing snaps but only 44 pressures= 5.9% win rate(league AVG=15%)
#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/HnaGPDZ1fw
It’s interesting how Jim Irsay, (who was maybe the NFL’s worst owner before Snyder) seemingly made this Wentz decision on his own. The players appeared to be upset with his departure. Maybe for once, an owner stepping in and making a football decision will benefit Washington.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 21, 2022
Carson Wentz has never had a WR as good as Terry. He's never had a team with a complete set of offensive weapons AND O-line - it's been one or the other.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 20, 2022
He did have great TE play in Philly
He had a great RB in INDY
In DC he'll have the most complete Offense he's ever had!
Very solid B is the consensus so far. I bet this wasn’t the case a week ago https://t.co/AXccsMNcHs— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 20, 2022
He asked a HOF coach who had to perform multiple QB searches what his process was. Many coaches seek advice from many corners. Why wouldn’t you talk to someone that smart? He used to consult with madden.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 20, 2022
Surprised there’s people questioning why Rivera would consult with Gibbs on QB. Like the position has changed enough for you to tweet about—but not for him to keep up with?— Marshall (@M7Command) March 20, 2022
They absolutely should staff their pro days. But I would be shocked if they took a QB at 11 at this point.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2022
Based on what I've been told, expect them to address another position if they stay put there. https://t.co/7UoFgj9aOT
The market is MORE than set for DeAndre Carter. Braxton Berrios, Ray-Ray McCloud & Cordarrelle Patterson have all come in at somewhere between two years and 10-12 M per multiple reports (roughly).— Chris Russell AKA 'QB 1' Carson Wentz Style! (@Russellmania621) March 20, 2022
It's probably going to take two for 9.5 M or something around that. Worth it?
I'll take whiny little bitches for $1,000 https://t.co/tTNYlP58ma— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 21, 2022
Well, they signed Norwell, so they had interest in at least one player… But seriously, just because we haven’t heard reports of interest doesn’t mean they haven’t been in on players. Still lots of talent available. https://t.co/aGUncBPBDh— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 20, 2022
In Amerika gibt es keine sonntagsruhe #alman— David Bada (@DavidBada8) March 20, 2022
With only 5 draft picks this year you would think Washington would be signing some players this week with a few holes on the roster and a lot of good players still available. Still need a LB, DT, WR, 3rd pass rusher & another SS/FS can’t hurt.— Zac (@ZtheGoatMan) March 21, 2022
At the moment, they've got more than $12m in available cap space + another $11+m on June 1. It takes approximately 4 seconds to restructure Wentz's contract. I imagine that if they agree to terms with a free agent and need the space, they'll restructure. Till then, no need to.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 21, 2022
#Patriots made a competitive offer for La’el Collins and the Panthers were in the thick of it, too, I’m told. But he’s headed to Cincinnati, per @AdamSchefter. Bengals had inside track and held onto it.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2022
My view on Eagles’ free agency to date: Surprised by the “run it back” theme of moves to date. Reddick is a formidable splash. Didn’t expect many more big signings, but thought they’d shuffle the deck more than they have. More moves must come in the next wave of deals.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 20, 2022
Chargers signing former Rams, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12M deal (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/d3U3GXG6vp pic.twitter.com/v01hRiJX3F— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 20, 2022
If there's one thing we know about the NFL, stacking free agents for a run to the Super Bowl doesn't always work. The Rams were the exception, not the rule.— Disco (@discoque5) March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
TRADE ALERT— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 20, 2022
We’ve acquired QB Case Keenum from the @Browns for a 2022 7th round draft pick. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/I8LXmJo4Ev
Sources: The #Seahawks are in agreement on a 1-year deal with one of their own — RB Rashaad Penny. The former first-rounder turned down more money elsewhere to build off his stellar second half of 2021. He gets $5.75M with ability to earn up to $6.5M.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2022
Lorenzo Carter Not Returning To Giants https://t.co/NNlJ8jIkxu pic.twitter.com/yXrGujHDdR— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 20, 2022
Just when you thought there were no more milestones for Alex Ovechkin to hit, Ovi tallies a goal to complete his 12th 40-goal season tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. pic.twitter.com/TFGjat3toS— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 20, 2022
Bro he tried to press her and got MOSSED pic.twitter.com/gYpv7TzF3T— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 21, 2022
How to use a calculator. pic.twitter.com/chE54gLA8Q— ayako (@ayako61893398) March 20, 2022
