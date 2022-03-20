All aTwitter: 20 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

I’d throw Daryl Williams in there too…played in Carolina for 5 years and has exp at both guard & tackle. Could be competition for Schweitzer or fill the swing tackle role. — The WarPath Report (@ReportWarpath) March 19, 2022

Wow - seeing all the D Watson tweets in the last 12hrs makes me believe we were actually smart NOT to have been involved.



I don’t think this team was in any position to take more negative energy (guilty or not by Watson). — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 19, 2022

Browns fans exodus has begun pic.twitter.com/1avq7ZsJu8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 18, 2022

Life of a Commanders fan. A random March 18th. Chastised by an opposing GM and dropped by a sponsor. Lol — Marshall (@M7Command) March 18, 2022

DT Fletcher Cox officially has reached agreement with the Eagles to return to Philadelphia on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.

The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. https://t.co/QystJFpBbr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 20, 2022

It’s a 2023 sixth-rounder going to the Rams for WR Robert Woods. Woods is a really good player but is coming back from a torn ACL, is expensive ($13.5 million in 2022), and turns 30 next month.



That explains the price. https://t.co/CE9jKSdWmJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2022

One more on Robert Woods: The Rams worked with him to find the right destination. Titans are a scheme fit—Woods is a great downfield threat off play-action and a strong run blocker—and great intangible fit.



This was a tough 1 for Sean McVay, so Rams wanted to do right by Woods. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2022

My guess is the #Eagles restructure the contract of Javon Hargrave soon. It makes sense and they need the cap space. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 19, 2022

Texans G.M. Nick Caserio says there were "a few more" teams interested in Deshaun Watson than the four that we knew about. https://t.co/EDKmI4mHYd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 19, 2022

The #Browns restructured WR Amari Cooper’s contract, converting most of his $20 million base salary into a signing bonus, adding two void years and saving over $15M on the 2022 salary cap. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

The #Browns should now have just enough cap room to process the trade officially with the Texans at which point they will make the new contract official with Watson dropping his cap from $35 million to about $10 million. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 19, 2022

There are now six quarterbacks making more than $40 million per year, about 20 months after that barrier was first broken …



• Josh Allen, Bills

• Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

• Dak Prescott, Cowboys

• Aaron Rodgers, Packers

• Matthew Stafford, Rams

• Deshaun Watson, Browns — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2022

Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery.



Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

During Baylor’s comeback, the refs called 13 of 14 fouls against Carolina. If these refs get another assignment in this tournament it’s an absolute travesty. @NCAA pic.twitter.com/CYgDiWMViq — Tar Heel Nation (@jms2442) March 19, 2022

Hard to believe Frank Martin is unemployed at the moment.



On youth sports, refs, parenting, etc. Gold…pic.twitter.com/RL4zoQ0ExC — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 19, 2022

