Martin Mayhew Combine Presser: We appreciate what Taylor Heinicke did last year, but we’re looking to upgrade at QB

Washington Commanders GM Martin Mayhew spoke to the media today during Day 2 of Head Coach/GM interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ron Rivera spoke yesterday, and they both have been consistent in their message since the end of the season. Washington needs to upgrade at QB this season. Mayhew made a point to praise Taylor Heinicke for stepping up last year after starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was lost for the season during the first game. Heinicke has a place on the team, but if they want to take the next step they need to upgrade at the most important position in sports.

Mayhew was also asked about re-signing pending free agents and said the team wants players like Cam Sims, Bobby McCain, and J.D. McKissic to return this season. They plan to meet with their agents, but they will all get to speak to other teams during the legal tampering period. He said they want to know where they stand with all of them, but it sounds like they will come back if they don’t get a lot of interest elsewhere. Bobby McCain seems like the most likely player to get interest/money from another team and leave like Ronald Darby did after a 1-year prove it deal with Washington 2 years ago.

Martin Mayhew was also asked about Washington’s star receiver Terry McLaurin who is now eligible for a contract extension following his 3rd season. He said the team plans on meeting with McLaurin’s agent, who is based there in Indianapolis, on Friday. Re-signing McLaurin is obviously going to be a big priority for the team, but that will likely have to wait until after they figure out their QB situation going forward.

Mayhew called this year’s QB class a quality group, but said there isn’t a consensus #1 QB yet. That could change after this week. The team also has their eye on next year’s draft class, but Mayhew said they want to address QB this year.

LIVE: GM Martin Mayhew speaks to the media from the NFL Combine https://t.co/lvkudqUi34 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 2, 2022

Return to the Combine:

Martin Mayhew says it’s great to be back in person at the combine: “We’ve got a really good staff and really good synergy right now.” pic.twitter.com/FbJgY1xP1V — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2022

Combine interviews:

Martin Mayhew says the interviews are what he’s most excited for to be back in Indy. Last year everything was done virtually pic.twitter.com/dIaz9mBypj — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

Character:

Martin Mayhew addressing the media. Said it's good to be back in Indy after the Combine was canceled last year. Echoed Rivera's comments about meeting with players in person, adding that the organization values character in its players. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Re-signing free agents:

Mayhew said discussions are ongoing about trying to keep as many of their free agents as possible. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Mayhew says Commanders met with Cam Sims agent yesterday and have meetings set with reps for JD McKissic and Bobby McCain. Mayhew says Washington wants all 3 back if deals can be agreed. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

Mayhew said the Commanders would love to have J.D. McKissic back and will talk with his agent later this week. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Mayhew said the Commanders plan to let McKissic, McCain and Sims to speak to other teams during the legal tampering window. He sort of walked it back to when asked on a follow, but still revealing IMO — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2022

Martin Mayhew was asked how the QB uncertainty affects the free agency of some of Washington’s own free agents, like McKissic and Sims: pic.twitter.com/byzOEY5Ihl — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

One other nugget from Mayhew: He said no offers have been made to their pending free agents... Said they told them to keep them apprised during the open negotiating period; they do want them back. Part of the issue: Until QB situation resolved, might not know all they can spend. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2022

Terry McLaurin:

Washington is scheduled to meet with Terry McLaurin’s agent on Friday in Indianapolis. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

Wide Receivers:

Mayhew said the team feels good about its wide receivers. Expects big things from Dyami Brown, Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Terry (of course) and the rest of the WRs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Upgrade at QB:

Mayhew says Commanders are looking at all opportunities at QB but goes out of his way to say “I think the world of Taylor Heinicke” before saying the team needs to upgrade — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

Mayhew also said they have talked to every team that has a QB who they think might be available. Said they have canvassed the league. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2022

Taylor Heinicke:

Mayhew: We're looking at all opportunities at quarterback. Also gave credit to Taylor Heinicke and thinks the world to him. Said he's one of the toughest competitors he's been around. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Antonio Gibson:

Mayhew said Antonio Gibson is one of the team's toughest competitors and is very important to the future. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Good football players:

Martin Mayhew - “Our number one need is good football players.”

Elite saying something while saying nothing. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 2, 2022

2022 QB class:

Mayhew said this year's quarterback class is a quality group. There's not a consensus No. 1, but that might change after this week — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Next year’s QB class:

Mayhew tells reporters that while they know they need a QB and want to get one this year, they're aware of who will be in next year's class.



"We're looking to address it this year," he said. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2022

Athleticism on defense:

Mayhew said athleticism is really important for defenses now because offenses are spreading everything out. The Commanders have some of those players now, but they would obviously like to get more. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 2, 2022

Landon Collins:

Asked Martin Mayhew if he expects Landon Collins to be back on his contract as is: “Time will tell.”



Said he will meet with Collins’s agent while in Indy. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

Mayhew also said they will meet with Landon Collins' agent. Have long been told they'd like him back...will be curious to see what, if anything, they do with his contract. $16.2 mil cap hit... Mayhew wasn't going to tip his hand to reporters. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2022

Matthew Stafford:

Random nugget I thought was interesting in Martin Mayhew's presser off to the side after the podium: He said he didn't feel like Stafford trade last year was a "fair fight." Rams swooped in, but had connections with Lions GM Brad Holmes coming from LA fwiw — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2022

Brandon Scherff: