Martin Mayhew Combine Presser: We appreciate what Taylor Heinicke did last year, but we’re looking to upgrade at QB

Martin Mayhew answers questions at the Combine

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders GM Martin Mayhew spoke to the media today during Day 2 of Head Coach/GM interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ron Rivera spoke yesterday, and they both have been consistent in their message since the end of the season. Washington needs to upgrade at QB this season. Mayhew made a point to praise Taylor Heinicke for stepping up last year after starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was lost for the season during the first game. Heinicke has a place on the team, but if they want to take the next step they need to upgrade at the most important position in sports.

Mayhew was also asked about re-signing pending free agents and said the team wants players like Cam Sims, Bobby McCain, and J.D. McKissic to return this season. They plan to meet with their agents, but they will all get to speak to other teams during the legal tampering period. He said they want to know where they stand with all of them, but it sounds like they will come back if they don’t get a lot of interest elsewhere. Bobby McCain seems like the most likely player to get interest/money from another team and leave like Ronald Darby did after a 1-year prove it deal with Washington 2 years ago.

Martin Mayhew was also asked about Washington’s star receiver Terry McLaurin who is now eligible for a contract extension following his 3rd season. He said the team plans on meeting with McLaurin’s agent, who is based there in Indianapolis, on Friday. Re-signing McLaurin is obviously going to be a big priority for the team, but that will likely have to wait until after they figure out their QB situation going forward.

Mayhew called this year’s QB class a quality group, but said there isn’t a consensus #1 QB yet. That could change after this week. The team also has their eye on next year’s draft class, but Mayhew said they want to address QB this year.

