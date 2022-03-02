Report: Washington plans to exercise Montez Sweat’s 5th year option

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine yesterday and was asked a wide range of questions. One of them was about DE Montez Sweat, and the upcoming decision on his 5th year option. Rivera said that Sweat was a part of their plans, and indicated that the team was working through the process to keep him. He is under contract this year, but now the team will have him through next season also. Sweat’s 5th year option will be fully guaranteed and worth $10,547,000 per OverTheCap,

Montez Sweat was Washington’s second first round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. QB Dwayne Haskins was taken with the Redskins original pick at #15. This was a pick made by owner Dan Snyder, and one that caused the scouting group to voice their displeasure. They got one of their guys when Washington traded back into the 1st round with the Indianapolis Colts to get the #26 pick for a pair of 2nd rounders.

Montez Sweat was an athletic freak and ran the fastest 40 at the NFL Combine by any DL in history. In his two years at Mississippi State he had 101 tackles and 22.5 sacks. He was a player that was expected to come in and start opposite Ryan Kerrigan and make an impact right away. He came out swinging with 50 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles in his rookie year. Washington switched to a 4-3 under new DC Jack Del Rio the following year and Sweat thrived. He had 45 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 INT, 6 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. He also earned the nickname Montez Swat for his big year knocking passes out of the air.

Montez Sweat and Chase Young had big plans for their 2nd year together in Washington’s new and improved defense. Chatter about breaking the tandem sack record, and other goals started in the offseason, but the defense struggled early. Words like maturity, assignments, and responsibilities were thrown out by coaches and fingers were pointed at the star pair of DEs that weren’t putting up big numbers or making splash plays.

Montez Sweat suffered a jaw injury in Week 8. Then Young tore his ACL during a Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sweat didn’t play again until Week 15 against the Eagles after also dealing with COVID-19. He played the next week but then tragedy struck. His brother Anthony was shot and killed in Virginia. Sweat was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, and he was shut down for the rest of the season.

The Washington Commanders obviously invested a lot of draft capital and money into building their defensive line. Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and now Montez Sweat have had their 5th year options exercised. Allen got his big deal last year, and Washington is reportedly also interested in a new deal for Payne. They now have another two years with Sweat along with the two years left on Young’s deal(plus the 5th year option). There’s going to be a time when this group won’t be together, but Washington plans to use that strength as the foundation of a defense they want to pair with a franchise QB to make a serious push for the playoffs.