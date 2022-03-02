All aTwitter: 2 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made the following coaching changes— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2022
The Washington Commanders plan to exercise DE Montez Sweat's fifth-year contract option, according to multiple sources.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022
The option becomes fully guaranteed once exercised. Deadline is May 3.
At the combine (I'm not there), @JPFinlayNBCS asked Ron Rivera about what's too much to give up for a QB. Rivera: "Does anybody care what the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No."— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022
Point is, of course: If you get the right guy, the cost won't matter.
As others have told me this offseason: Pete Carroll is 70 years old. Why would he want to enter perhaps his last couple years coaching with a new QB? There would HAVE To be a clear path to a strong successor. Very tough. https://t.co/b7PpKhUEqQ— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022
IF Seattle is going to entertain trades for Russell Wilson, they will almost definitely do it before March 20th.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 5, 2022
Trades before March 20 leave Seattle with a single year dead-cap hit of $26m for 2022.
If they trade after this date, it's a $31m cap hit in 2022.
Deadline watch.
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Mitchell Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/tbfA9c4c0q— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2022
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on if Aaron Rodgers would make a decision by 3/16 (the start of free agency):— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 1, 2022
“I would hope so. A lot decisions have to be made before that.”
The financials with Rodgers are “part of that process” and not something done and awaiting a decision.” pic.twitter.com/oVgpTs9Plj
Green Bay Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers:https://t.co/8k28wwgSws— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2022
Some hesitation here because of JG injury history and potential cost -- both in picks and $$ to extend. Doesn't mean they wouldn't try to get him, does mean lots to consider. Could make the low-cost FA potentially w/a rookie avenue more desirable (if the HR route fails). https://t.co/CO5iUuUxhZ— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022
There is precedent for a trade just off shoulder surgery — Drew Brees is one example. So not impossible. But this at minimum complicates matters. https://t.co/g2F2rzUn2g— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022
Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.”— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022
Larry Fitzgerald's father calls Kyler Murray "spoiled." https://t.co/naBu5sDzv7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 2, 2022
Mariota played for three Head Coaches and four Offensive Coordinators in his first 4 years in the NFL.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 2, 2022
That kind of instability is crushing for young QBs.
Just saying. https://t.co/OSwsbHvtRK
I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the 22 QB class.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2022
I think that says a lot.
This team is just a few pieces away. Debate me if you want...— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 1, 2022
One of the most talented defenses - need a MLB and FS
Offense has a solid O-Line, good young RB, Stud WR and a weapon who just needs to stay healthy. Need another go-to WR, Mismatch TE and... A DAMN QB
5 pieces away
Defense:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 2, 2022
Allen
Payne ♦️
Ioannidis ♦️
Sweat ♦️
Young ♦️
Holcomb ♦️
Davis
Collins ♦️
Fuller ♦️
Jackson ♦️
Curl ♦️
Reaves ⚠️
*I left out pending Free Agents
Ron Rivera: Why I’m hiring the Athletic (trainer) https://t.co/891uYfASmX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2022
"I feel bad for Lamar Jackson because he should have his deal by now. And because he's decided to go without an agent, he doesn't have it."— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 2, 2022
-Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) #Ravens pic.twitter.com/J5ORIMecBf
Quarterbacks wanting new deals after year three appears to be the new normal in the #NFL World — @AlbertBreer on how we got here and why we're never going back:#NFLCombine@AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/XZqxl1imw3— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 1, 2022
Dallas could save a big chunk of cap $$ if they release Amari Cooper. I seem to remember a certain burgundy and gold themed team that made a big run at Cooper just two years ago https://t.co/V9naeNdZbn— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022
From NFL Now: The future of #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is to be determined… but if he’s gonna make $20M, it means they’ll use him like it. pic.twitter.com/ZEPsxef51a— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022
"I am happy for Saquon! Let him outta there!"@89JonesNTAF hears the Saquon Barkley trade rumors, and is welcoming them with open arms pic.twitter.com/HLRFnoYCJn— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 2, 2022
Here are the five highest-graded plays of Desmond Ridder's career pic.twitter.com/ikrLNEuWWX— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 1, 2022
Here’s King discussing the decision and his mentality regarding his NFL future with @EricMacLain and @kellygramlich: https://t.co/5zafNupUE8— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2022
No exaggeration, this is the most angry I’ve ever been watching any video in my entire life pic.twitter.com/W2hHrI7lJL— Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) March 2, 2022
