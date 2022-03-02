All aTwitter: 2 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We have made the following coaching changes — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2022

The Washington Commanders plan to exercise DE Montez Sweat's fifth-year contract option, according to multiple sources.



The option becomes fully guaranteed once exercised. Deadline is May 3. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

At the combine (I'm not there), @JPFinlayNBCS asked Ron Rivera about what's too much to give up for a QB. Rivera: "Does anybody care what the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No."

Point is, of course: If you get the right guy, the cost won't matter. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022

As others have told me this offseason: Pete Carroll is 70 years old. Why would he want to enter perhaps his last couple years coaching with a new QB? There would HAVE To be a clear path to a strong successor. Very tough. https://t.co/b7PpKhUEqQ — John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022

IF Seattle is going to entertain trades for Russell Wilson, they will almost definitely do it before March 20th.



Trades before March 20 leave Seattle with a single year dead-cap hit of $26m for 2022.



If they trade after this date, it's a $31m cap hit in 2022.



Deadline watch. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 5, 2022

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Mitchell Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/tbfA9c4c0q — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2022

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on if Aaron Rodgers would make a decision by 3/16 (the start of free agency):



“I would hope so. A lot decisions have to be made before that.”



The financials with Rodgers are “part of that process” and not something done and awaiting a decision.” pic.twitter.com/oVgpTs9Plj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 1, 2022

Green Bay Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers:https://t.co/8k28wwgSws — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2022

Some hesitation here because of JG injury history and potential cost -- both in picks and $$ to extend. Doesn't mean they wouldn't try to get him, does mean lots to consider. Could make the low-cost FA potentially w/a rookie avenue more desirable (if the HR route fails). https://t.co/CO5iUuUxhZ — John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022

There is precedent for a trade just off shoulder surgery — Drew Brees is one example. So not impossible. But this at minimum complicates matters. https://t.co/g2F2rzUn2g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

Larry Fitzgerald's father calls Kyler Murray "spoiled." https://t.co/naBu5sDzv7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 2, 2022

Mariota played for three Head Coaches and four Offensive Coordinators in his first 4 years in the NFL.



That kind of instability is crushing for young QBs.



Just saying. https://t.co/OSwsbHvtRK — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 2, 2022

I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the 22 QB class.



I think that says a lot. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2022

This team is just a few pieces away. Debate me if you want...



One of the most talented defenses - need a MLB and FS



Offense has a solid O-Line, good young RB, Stud WR and a weapon who just needs to stay healthy. Need another go-to WR, Mismatch TE and... A DAMN QB



5 pieces away — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 1, 2022

Defense:



Allen

Payne ♦️

Ioannidis ♦️

Sweat ♦️

Young ♦️

Holcomb ♦️

Davis

Collins ♦️

Fuller ♦️

Jackson ♦️

Curl ♦️

Reaves ⚠️



*I left out pending Free Agents — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 2, 2022

Ron Rivera: Why I’m hiring the Athletic (trainer) https://t.co/891uYfASmX — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2022

"I feel bad for Lamar Jackson because he should have his deal by now. And because he's decided to go without an agent, he doesn't have it."



-Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) #Ravens pic.twitter.com/J5ORIMecBf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 2, 2022

Quarterbacks wanting new deals after year three appears to be the new normal in the #NFL World — @AlbertBreer on how we got here and why we're never going back:#NFLCombine@AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/XZqxl1imw3 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 1, 2022

Dallas could save a big chunk of cap $$ if they release Amari Cooper. I seem to remember a certain burgundy and gold themed team that made a big run at Cooper just two years ago https://t.co/V9naeNdZbn — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

From NFL Now: The future of #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is to be determined… but if he’s gonna make $20M, it means they’ll use him like it. pic.twitter.com/ZEPsxef51a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2022

"I am happy for Saquon! Let him outta there!"@89JonesNTAF hears the Saquon Barkley trade rumors, and is welcoming them with open arms pic.twitter.com/HLRFnoYCJn — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 2, 2022

Here are the five highest-graded plays of Desmond Ridder's career pic.twitter.com/ikrLNEuWWX — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 1, 2022

Here’s King discussing the decision and his mentality regarding his NFL future with @EricMacLain and @kellygramlich: https://t.co/5zafNupUE8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2022

No exaggeration, this is the most angry I’ve ever been watching any video in my entire life pic.twitter.com/W2hHrI7lJL — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) March 2, 2022

