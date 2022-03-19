Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

How Joe Gibbs, film study and analytics led the Washington Commanders to Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera and the Commanders let the NFL know they wanted a starting QB, then mapped out a strategy that led to Wentz. Here is how it went down.

Andrew Norwell, Brandon Scherff are similar, but the differences truly matter | RSN

Guards Andrew Norwell and Brandon Scherff overlap in many ways, but for Washington their differences are the key.

5 things to know about G Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders have shored up their offensive line by signing former Jaguars and Panthers guard Andrew Norwell. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the roster.

Commanders stadium now a game

Rick Snider goes inside the walls of the high-stakes bidding war going on for the Washington Commanders’ next stadium. With billions of dollars at stake, not everything is as it seems.

Carson Wentz putting his 'best foot forward' after trade to Commanders | RSN

Carson Wentz sat down with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and talked about the trade process and his excitement to be the Commanders' new starting quarterback.

Why Ron Rivera believes Carson Wentz is Commanders' solution at quarterback - Washington Times

Ron Rivera says he saw and heard enough about Carson Wentz in the days since the NFL scouting combine that he's willing to hand the veteran the starter's job in Washington this season -- even if he admitted Thursday that the acquisition of Wentz won't necessarily preclude Washington from drafting a rookie quarterback.

Anheuser-Busch cuts ties with Washington Commanders - The Washington Post

The brewing company is still partnered with 26 NFL teams. A spokesperson declined to provide a reason for the split with Washington.

Commanders draw ire of Bills GM, Matt Ioannidis' agent in fallout from free agency | RSN

In a volatile free agency period for the NFL, two separate parties weren't thrilled with the Commanders.

Matt Ioannidis signs with Panthers after Commanders 'lied'

Matt Ioannidis' agent wasn't happy the Commanders released his client.