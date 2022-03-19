Can the Commanders Carve out a Role for Dameon Pierce?

Dameon Pierce, RB

School: Florida | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 218 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd – 4th Round

Player Comparison: Damien Harris

College Statistics

Player Overview

Dameon Pierce had a lot of options at the end of his high school career. Despite being recruited by Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia, Miami, and Florida State, Pierce chose to attend Florida. He saw action each year, but Pierce never got a lot of opportunities as a Gator. Nevertheless, he was able to put up respectable numbers in the SEC. On just 119 total touches in 2021, Pierce was able to find the endzone 16 times.

Strengths

· Good burst through the whole

· Size and run style leads to a lot of broken arm tackles

· Runs with good pad level

· Stays tight to blockers before hitting the hole

· Capable receiver with ability to catch the ball downfield

· Willing blocker, but does need to improve technique

· Special teams value

Weaknesses

· Speed is just adequate

· Most explosive runs are off tackle or bounced outside

· Tight hips make it difficult to change direction without losing speed

· Flashes elusiveness, but not one of his best qualities

Let’s see his work

Dameon Pierce is a dawg pic.twitter.com/TfxzdDWoFh — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 1, 2021

DAMEON PIERCE TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/aYZJHHkyZR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

Dameon Pierce is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.6 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 517 out of 1519 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/8Kp2CJOdVD #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Yixcke2day — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Watching his tape, it is hard to understand why Florida did not use Pierce more. In four years, he never had more than 15 carries in a game. He not only is a solid runner, but he is a willing blocker and a solid receiver. In an SEC with some of the best athletes in college football, maybe Dan Mullen thought Pierce did not give his Gators an advantage. Whatever the case, Pierce’s limited usage will likely appeal to teams.

While I think we have a good starter in Antonio Gibson, Washington could improve its running back depth. J.D. McKissic has re-signed, but Washington only has Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams as depth. In addition, Gibson is going into his third year and the team will have to consider whether to give him a second contract. Drafting a player like Pierce could provide the team with a solid RB that might develop into a serviceable starter.