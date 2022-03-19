All aTwitter: 19 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
WR Cam Sims, 1 year deal:— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2022
Cap hit: $2.563 million
$2 million guaranteed
Workout bonus of $190K
Roster bonus up to $150K for season
$600K not likely to be earned incentives.
J.D. with his coaches pic.twitter.com/vOLg7qlkZO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 17, 2022
He's staying @JdMckissic | #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/LZGh4nbXCC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2022
Why they unfollow me like we broke up…— Deshazor Everett (@DEverett22) March 19, 2022
In 2020, the WFT social media team seemed to be among the league's best. The current Commanders social media team seems to make a lot of questionable decisions. The Brady tweet yesterday was odd, for example. It's been an amazing collapse in just two years. https://t.co/YrK6gEfrFt— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 19, 2022
HE'S COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/JBORlUvvis— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2022
Brandon Beane did not hold back in going in on his former colleagues who run the #Commanders. He and Sean McDermott were with the Panthers with Ron and Marty. Shots fired. pic.twitter.com/AfIMLS2rHz— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 18, 2022
The #Bills aren't happy with the #Commanders prying J.D. McKissic away after he agreed to a deal. A lot of this going on this year, I hear. Even with players that didn't renege on their deals. It's not against the rules, just an ethical thing among GMs. https://t.co/hBTFbh8tmW— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022
The Commanders resigned they’re own player while technically still under contract with them. Too funny this is getting blown up.— Colin (@b33rhunter) March 18, 2022
Wow. On the heels of Brandon Beane‘s comments about the situation today, here is more more on the JD McKissic flip from Buffalo to Washington, according to a source very familiar with how negotiations for the running back went: pic.twitter.com/5mXhwQ1g7j— Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) March 18, 2022
Lost in J.D. McKissic controversy is that he chose to re-sign w/ #Commanders over joining Super Bowl-contending Bills - and for exact same contract that Bills were offering. #Commanders aren’t some NFL paradise, but this “nobody wants to come or stay here” narrative is overblown.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 18, 2022
Good to be back! pic.twitter.com/tdBg7TsbxT— Daniel Wise (@wisejayhawk) March 18, 2022
Teams literally fighting over JD McKissic… pic.twitter.com/GKpIJEwufV— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 18, 2022
Norwell contract numbers here https://t.co/axkDuxhzOX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 18, 2022
Pretty quiet Friday for the #Commanders so far. The terms on Andrew Norwell seem like a great deal for the club. Adding him seems like a nice get.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 18, 2022
They cleared a lot of cap space in the last several days. Norwell didn't break the bank. They still have flexability and options.
330lb+70lb kettlebell= 400lb pistol squat. Finding new ways to train for my seventh season @Commanders pic.twitter.com/lwuALWlaxe— Weston Schweitzer (@WSchweitzer71) March 18, 2022
.@PFF says Washington is the 5th most improved team this offseason. Would imagine the majority of that improvement stems from the QB position. pic.twitter.com/lpJWkKm9uC— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 18, 2022
Statement from the Washington Commanders on the end of its sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch. The brewing company and longtime NFL sponsor, told the Washington Post it declined to renew the sponsorship. pic.twitter.com/mp1p6I3htK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 19, 2022
For fans who accept having Dan Snyder as a horrific owner because ‘nothing can be done’ - he just lost a huge sponsor because people who don’t accept him voiced their feelings. We can help move him out of DC if we speak out - it can and should happen. https://t.co/fUjCqvtMvG— BGObsession (@BGObsession) March 18, 2022
What a wild day. I mean, who saw Hooper to the Titans? In other news...— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2022
We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2022
Statement from GM Nick Caserio:
Important contract note for Deshaun Watson, who got a 5-year, $230M contract. His base salary for 2022 is $1M, which means if he’s suspended, it’ll come out of that base.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
The new Deshaun Watson contract has language insulating him from guarantee voids or signing-bonus defaults if he's suspended for the pending allegations. https://t.co/9ShwwoBGEj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 19, 2022
Browns were told they were out for Watson. Never stopped recruiting and won him over. They are now commended.— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) March 18, 2022
Washington was told they were out on JD McKissic and didn't give up. Won him over, but because the Buffalo GM is butt hurt. Washington is a villain
This spectacle, with 22 civil cases still outstanding, has been a very stark reminder that teams are not in the business of being community moral pillars. They are in the business of winning games. https://t.co/rVkCyKLBNN— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 18, 2022
After not playing last season and still facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, it says a lot about the NFL’s attitude toward QBs that the Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a brand new contract before the extension he signed in September 2020 has even started.— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 18, 2022
Baker Mayfield wants Indy, Matt Ryan wants Indy. Who ends up getting their wish?— Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) March 18, 2022
#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on Carson Wentz via Maxwell Football Club. pic.twitter.com/VuGgC4Xp9W— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 18, 2022
What do you do for a living?— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 18, 2022
I cover the NFL.
Oh, that's cool. What do you do in the offseason?
THIS NFL OFFSEASON IS THE BEST OF ALL THE NFL OFFSEASONS.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 18, 2022
Crazy. This is better than my mock-ups. pic.twitter.com/sT01iObm9f— Steve (@DC_STEVE) March 18, 2022
Former Panther and Bill means this is noteworthy for #Commanders fans. Especially given they just lost 2 DTs… https://t.co/6SVHGXG2pR— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 18, 2022
Source: The #Cowboys have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with LB Leighton Vander Esch. Their former first round pick is back.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
The #Bears announce they won’t be signing DT Larry Ogunjobi because of failed physical. He’s coming off foot surgery.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
Statement: pic.twitter.com/6fEqbT6Ji8
This league https://t.co/CdzufAUYnc— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 18, 2022
Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources.
JuJu Smith-Schuster tells me he chose the #Chiefs because:— Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 18, 2022
“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”
Yannick Ngakoue is headed to Indy.— NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2022
That @Colts defense is looking even scarier. pic.twitter.com/BUr7BvU6Nb
I’ve been doing my part.. it’s up to my employers https://t.co/PxoMUuJtVO— DG (@DhaSickest) March 18, 2022
Observers at Michigan’s Pro Day said it “got very quiet” the moment David Ojabo got hurt. https://t.co/3yIpQUd4a0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/pCVkso4TnL— RedskinsHUB (@RedskinsHUB1) March 18, 2022
Heartbroken.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022
Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT
John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. pic.twitter.com/34rFeSjiEW— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022
