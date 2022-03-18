Daily Slop: Commanders re-sign multiple players; How much of an upgrade is Carson Wentz?

How much of an upgrade is Carson Wentz for the Commanders at QB? | RSN

There has been a fairly strong reaction among Commanders fans to the trade for Carson Wentz, but is it an overreaction?

Commanders need to counter punch free agency

The Commanders have already offset the addition of Carson Wentz with the salary cap cuts and free agency departures needed to clear room for him. Let’s hope Ron Rivera can uncover some gems in the bargain bin.

Wentz has wanted to work with Terry McLaurin for years. Now that wish is a reality

Wentz told McLaurin during the wideout's rookie season that he would love to throw him a pass. The Commanders should see plenty of that in 2022.

Commanders re-sign multiple players

The Commanders have re-signed the following players Thursday afternoon.

Carson Wentz shrugs off criticism, embraces new opportunity with Commanders - The Washington Post

Coach Ron Rivera says his new starting quarterback is a great fit for the Washington offense. "We feel very, very good about it," he says.

2022 NFL Draft Order: Here’s where Washington will pick in the first round | RSN

The draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft has been determined. Here’s where the Washington Commanders will pick in the first round.

Carson Wentz handled questions about his Colts collapse in an encouraging way | RSN

So, what happened at the end of Carson Wentz's stint with the Colts? He took those questions Thursday — and handled them well.

Commanders add depth behind Terry McLaurin, re-sign WR Cam Sims | RSN

How good will Sims be with Carson Wentz under center?

Carson Wentz is the key to Washington Commanders’ future - The Washington Post

Washington's uneven offseason hinges on whether the quarterback is a worthwhile investment.

Maryland pitches Washington Commanders on sprawling FedEx Field site development - The Washington Post

An 89-page proposal in May, obtained by The Post, outlines a sprawling vision for Prince George's County as competition with D.C. and Virginia heats up.

Cruz, Wentz might as well be a million miles apart on road to accountability - Washington Times

The two events introducing new stars to Washington fans were more than a thousand miles apart, but a common theme ran through both: The question of character, from the perspective of both strength and weakness.

Ron Rivera hopes Carson Wentz can be Commanders' long-term quarterback | RSN

Washington has not had a franchise QB in years. Ron Rivera hopes Carson Wentz changes that.

Why Ron Rivera made Carson Wentz a Commander, and his message for doubters – The Athletic

"I'm not really not concerned what happened in Philadelphia and Indianapolis," Ron Rivera told The Athletic his faith in Carson Wentz.