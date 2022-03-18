All aTwitter: 18 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
He’s BAAAACCCCCCKKKKKKK @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/Zzjs1i7I1s— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 17, 2022
Well @tim_settle Good luck Maddox is going to miss you we will stay in touch @BuffaloBills Y’all are getting and amazing player and person. Yes Maddox got his Bills Jersey pic.twitter.com/FuwsAJ6ORt— Thomas Burgess (@TLB_01) March 17, 2022
This team sees something in Sims. He's survived two coaching regimes and a rack of cuts. https://t.co/wDcJwlWW7t— Disco (@discoque5) March 17, 2022
Andrew Norwell and Wes Schweitzer definitely pass the eyes test as two guards with some nasty to their game. pic.twitter.com/OaE6AlEjJM— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 17, 2022
Um wow pic.twitter.com/QehdyzI1h4— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 17, 2022
Ron Rivera said revising Carson Wentz's deal (restructure, extension, etc.) is a consideration:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 17, 2022
“That’s something we’re going to start talking about because as we go forward, we’ve got a couple of our own guys we want to take care of and get them on long-term deals as well."
Carson Wentz just said that he told Terry McLaurin after his first career game that he’d love to throw the ball to him one day— (@ExtendMcLaurin) March 17, 2022
Santana Moss on John Keim's podcast:— Washington Commanders (@CommandersFB) March 17, 2022
"One of the benefits of Wentz is that regardless of how he is playing, the defense has to respect his arm. The D can't play up. We have the burners to go deep, and Wentz can get it to them with his arm."#Commanders #TakeCommand
What this offense has missed for years is an offensive weapon that can flip the field on any given play. Terry is the closest we have now. But I remember when DeSean Jackson was here, he could beat you with an 80 yarder at any given moment. We have the QB, just need more weapons— Disco (@discoque5) March 17, 2022
Scherff went to JAX. Norwell coming from JAX. We get a third out of it. That’s an interesting trade lol— Redskin Commander (@HailGangHTTR) March 17, 2022
If the Carolina Panthers switched mascots Rivera would go after the name.— Steve (@DC_STEVE) March 17, 2022
Paulsen is saying Norwell is seen as an upgrade over Flowers in league circles.— Marshall (@M7Command) March 17, 2022
I think I’d prefer Wentz. https://t.co/595rkcmOIM— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 17, 2022
Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022
#Eagles have released DT Fletcher Cox, an NFL source confirms @MikeGarafolo report.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 17, 2022
And if this is the end for Cox in Philly, it's an unceremonious exit to one of the best players in franchise history. Six Pro Bowls, part of the NFL's all-decades team, and an elite player on the only Eagles team that won a Super Bowl.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 17, 2022
Fletcher Cox got released & our fans mad we couldn't trade Matt Ioannidis lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) March 17, 2022
#giants new QB2 pic.twitter.com/yPEsiDO2bj— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 17, 2022
Logan Ryan is getting released by the New York Giants, a source confirms (as his social media indicated). The move saves the Giants $6.3 million.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022
Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022
Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.
After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022
Plz #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/0wawdwPkCk— BurgundyBonez (@BurgundyBonez) March 17, 2022
Rodgers: “So you’ll be including me in discussions on major roster decisions from now on?”— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 17, 2022
Gutekunst: “Yeah, I’m immunized.”
Epic move by IU cheerleading. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/KmRIGHcCOz— Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 18, 2022
