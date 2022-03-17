Wentzington D.C. T-shirts are now available

Carson Wentz officially joined the Washington Commanders yesterday, and he was introduced as QB1 today. BreakingT has already commemorated his arrival to Wentzington D.C. with a new T-shirt...
Washington T-shirts and more from BreakingT
Thanks to the acquisition of Carson Wentz, the nation’s capital now has a new name!
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather burgundy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in burgundy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in burgundy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Athlete Logos.
- Screened in the USA.
Looking for more Washington apparel? Visit our new Hogs Haven FanShop for jerseys, hats, and more!
Loading comments...