Washington Free Agency: Andrew Norwell expected to be signed

Welcome to Panthers North Andrew!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington lost RG Brandon Scherff in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars and released RG Ereck Flowers yesterday. This left a big hole on their offensive line. They are reportedly going to fill one of those openings with former Jaguars and Panthers guard Andrew Norwell.

