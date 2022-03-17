Washington Free Agency: Andrew Norwell expected to be signed

Washington lost RG Brandon Scherff in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars and released RG Ereck Flowers yesterday. This left a big hole on their offensive line. They are reportedly going to fill one of those openings with former Jaguars and Panthers guard Andrew Norwell.
As confirmed in the official free agency press release, Andrew Norwell is not eligible to become a compensatory free agent.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 17, 2022
That's relevant for the Commanders, as they may try to protect a 3rd round 2023 comp pick for the departure of Brandon Scherff. https://t.co/UtBeeoecof
Washington is signing G Andrew Norwell, sources confirmed. Expected to be done today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 17, 2022
This was the Commanders’ plan all along when they released Ereck Flowers.
