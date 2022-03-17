NFL Free Agency Day 2! Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL's new league year started yesterday at 4pm. Teams, players, and agents have been working out deal over the last three days during the NFL's legal tampering period. Those deals can now become official. Any pending free agents who haven't been re-signed are now officially FAs.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Washington expected to sign Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell
Washington Free Agency: Andrew Norwell expected to be signed https://t.co/z9IiHFdksl— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2022
Ricky Seals-Jones signs with the Giants
Washington Free Agency: Ricky Seals-Jones signs with the Giants https://t.co/8tfExl3MI8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2022
Carson Wentz is officially a Commander
Carson Wentz officially joins the Washington Commanders after trade with the Indianapolis Colts https://t.co/cEh4Efrn33— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Kyle Allen signs with the Texans
Washington Free Agency: QB Kyle Allen signs with the Houston Texans https://t.co/D0m9hC1BNi— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Joey Slye tendered
Washington Free Agency: Kicker Joey Slye tendered https://t.co/qJgxPdDiQO— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Deshazor Everett released
Washington Commanders announce 3 roster cuts including Deshazor Everett https://t.co/KnrAtlv76D— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
J.D. McKissic returning after Washington matched Buffalo’s offer
Surprise! J.D. McKissic returns to Washington for the same money Buffalo offered! https://t.co/IYLSww2MoY— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Landon Collins will be a post-June 1st cut
Report: Landon Collins will be released as a Post-June 1st cut https://t.co/AFQ3C0gJwI— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Ereck Flowers released
Report: Commanders have released LG Ereck Flowers#takecommand https://t.co/zd6diNFVKC— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Cam Sims expected to re-sign
Washington Free Agency: WR Cam Sims expected to re-sign https://t.co/x7NmjobGyh— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Matt Ioannidis released
Report: Commanders will release veteran DL Matt Ioannidis today#takecommand https://t.co/l6hs2IEWM2— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022
Bobby McCain re-signs for two years
Washington Free Agency: Bobby McCain re-signed for 2 years https://t.co/MpYmIvMKrm— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022
J.D. McKissic signs with the Bills
J.D. McKissic signs 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/1NEDqbGQf1— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022
Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars
Washington Free Agency: Brandon Scherff signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars https://t.co/ziz4GKJNxs— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2022
Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills
Washington Free Agency: Tim Settle signing 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/K4otLgfMir— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022
Free Agents Signed
Andrew Norwell expected to be signed
Trades
Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz
Cuts
Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
QB Garrett Gilbert - not tendered
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Dylan Cantrell
DE Jalen Jelks
LB Milo Eifler
C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed
WR DeAndre Carter
WR Adam Humphries
OT Cornelius Lucas
RG Jamil Douglas
DE Nate Orchard
LB Jon Bostic
LB Jared Norris
CB Darryl Roberts
CB Torry McTyer
CB Danny Johnson
Washington Free Agents already re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
CB Corn Elder
C Keith Ismael - tendered
DL Daniel Wise - tendered
DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered
K Brian Johnson - tendered
S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal
C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal
S Bobby McCain - signed 2-year, $11 million deal
RB J.D. McKissic - signs 2-year, $7million deal after initially agreeing to go to Buffalo
WR Cam Sims - expected to re-sign
K Joey Slye - Washington tendered him
Washington FAs signed by another team
RG Brandon Scherff - Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Tim Settle - Signed 2-year contract with the Bills
QB Kyle Allen - Signed with the Texans
TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Signed by the Giants
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...