NFL Free Agency Day 2! Washington Commanders Rumors and News

Free agency frenzy

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Carolina Panthers v New York Jets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The NFL's new league year started yesterday at 4pm. Teams, players, and agents have been working out deal over the last three days during the NFL's legal tampering period. Those deals can now become official. Any pending free agents who haven't been re-signed are now officially FAs.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Washington expected to sign Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell

Ricky Seals-Jones signs with the Giants

Carson Wentz is officially a Commander

Kyle Allen signs with the Texans

Joey Slye tendered

Deshazor Everett released

J.D. McKissic returning after Washington matched Buffalo’s offer

Landon Collins will be a post-June 1st cut

Ereck Flowers released

Cam Sims expected to re-sign

Matt Ioannidis released

Bobby McCain re-signs for two years

J.D. McKissic signs with the Bills

Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars

Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills

Free Agents Signed

Andrew Norwell expected to be signed

Trades

Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz

Cuts

Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut

Matt Ioannidis released

Ereck Flowers released

Deshazor Everett released

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

QB Garrett Gilbert - not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Dylan Cantrell

DE Jalen Jelks

LB Milo Eifler

C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Adam Humphries

OT Cornelius Lucas

RG Jamil Douglas

DE Nate Orchard

LB Jon Bostic

LB Jared Norris

CB Darryl Roberts

CB Torry McTyer

CB Danny Johnson

Washington Free Agents already re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

CB Corn Elder

C Keith Ismael - tendered

DL Daniel Wise - tendered

DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered

K Brian Johnson - tendered

S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal

C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal

S Bobby McCain - signed 2-year, $11 million deal

RB J.D. McKissic - signs 2-year, $7million deal after initially agreeing to go to Buffalo

WR Cam Sims - expected to re-sign

K Joey Slye - Washington tendered him

Washington FAs signed by another team

RG Brandon Scherff - Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Tim Settle - Signed 2-year contract with the Bills

QB Kyle Allen - Signed with the Texans

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Signed by the Giants

