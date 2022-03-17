 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Free Agency: Ricky Seals-Jones signs with the Giants

Bye Ricky

By Scott Jennings
New York Giants v Washington Football Team Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington lost another player in free agency last night. Ricky Seals-Jones is reportedly signing with the New York Giants. He was the #2 TE behind starter Logan Thomas going into the 2021 season. When Thomas suffered a hamstring injury vs the Falcons in Week 4, Seals-Jones took over the starting role for the next 5 games.

He suffered a hip injury that forced him to miss 3 games, but returned to play in the 4 games after that. Seals-Jones then suffered a neck injury after a scary collision on the sidelines with a camera man that ended his season.

Seals-Jones had 30 catches for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns for Washington last season. His injuries, along with Logan Thomas's ACL in December, allowed rookie John Bates to get valuable playing time. Bates improved as the season went and will likely get a lot of playing time early in the season with Thomas returning from injury. Sammis Reyes is returning for his 2nd season and will be in the depth mix. Washington will likely add another TE or two during the offseason.

