All aTwitter: 17 March 2022 Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

#Commanders releasing Matt Ioannidis is surprising because he was very productive before last season but also because Washington allowed Tim Settle to leave for Buffalo.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 16, 2022
I would've imagined keeping Settle would have been more important oif Ioannidis was on verge of being cut.
Cutting Ioannidis saves $6.9 million vs. the cap. They did make a last-second mild push to keep Tim Settle, but weren't close to Buffalo's offer...Not sure Ioannidis was ever that thrilled with the tech's he was asked to use. Missed 13 games in 2020; 2.5 sacks in 16 games this yr— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2022
Landon Collins will be a post-June 1 cut, source confirms. (@MikeGarafolo 1st).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2022
That increases the savings to $11.9 million with only $3.8 million left on the cap. But it also means his contract remains on the books until then.
Washington reportedly had interest in Hooper a few years ago, but the Browns paid far more than they were willing to. https://t.co/2PV7kXXsg0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 16, 2022
Talked about this on the podcast too.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2022
Not sure he’s a Mike linebacker like Washington needs. Maybe he could be, but don’t believe that was his role with the Jags last year https://t.co/d3z8vClV9v— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 16, 2022
And this is the bust potential.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/qmTUxskdui— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 15, 2022
I'm gonna lose my mind watching this for 17 games. Carson Wentz is a maniac pic.twitter.com/akEdfA96pd— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 16, 2022
The presumed new starting RG says goodbye to Brandon Scherff #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/EFtjM9lEwV— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 15, 2022
The stadium would sit next to FedEx Field and the practice facility near the present sports and learning complex. pic.twitter.com/QtlsKDMgHF— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 16, 2022
Am I the only one who sees sad irony in the fact that the Redskins cheerleaders were the primary victims of alleged sexual misconduct by team officials, and yet the team’s response was to get rid of the cheerleaders in favor of this monstrosity? https://t.co/7k8iCOOJ8s— TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) March 15, 2022
Three-level player. Can run the ball, can be a factor in the screen game, good YAC guy, good deep tracker. But all the people crying about the deal are right if he can’t get healthy. We’ll see.— Marshall (@M7Command) March 15, 2022
Maye suffered an Achilles injury while playing on the franchise tag. Wondered if perhaps he'd take a short contract for good money, and if so, perhaps Washington gets involved. Instead, Maye gets $28 million with $15 mil gtd, per @TomPelissero. https://t.co/kmv2pOjmWT— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: Here is where it all stands with Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/NzJOfTYHJP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022
From Free Agency Frenzy: Deshaun Watson will meet with the #Falcons today, so let's take a look at what's next. pic.twitter.com/bU0HaHfFUd— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022
Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: "I have no clue what happens next"https://t.co/clrhSotEVN pic.twitter.com/it3wsX448M— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2022
With Browns pursuing Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield breaks silence. https://t.co/2qwNOVNyl1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 16, 2022
If the #Browns trade Baker Mayfield, sources tell @TonyPauline that his preferred destination is the Indianapolis #Colts.https://t.co/ftfZtanYXY— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 16, 2022
Baker Mayfield has every right to be upset the Browns are recruiting DeShaun Watson. The Browns have every right to try and upgrade at QB. Both sides need to be careful of napalming the bridge between them if the Browns don’t land Watson. From Free Agency Frenzy @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ZMgFpzoskI— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 16, 2022
Baker Mayfield on Duke Johnson’s trade request from CLE: You’re either on the train or you’re not.— Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) March 16, 2022
Duke tonight: https://t.co/8Wn7N0LUQ0
Giants have agreed to terms with G Mark Glowinski, C/G Jon Feliciano and QB Tyrod Taylor.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 16, 2022
Give me one player you want to see a commitment from next.
From @NFLTotalAccess: About Randy Gregory's plot twist... pic.twitter.com/Jjlubu1kiQ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022
The forfeiture clause that caused the rift that led to Randy Gregory agreeing to a deal w/ Denver, is in the deal he signed as a rookie in 2015. As others have said, it's standard for the Cowboys, except for Dak Prescott's contract. Other teams also have that language as well.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2022
It literally happened today, AND he technically hasn't signed anything for Denver yet— Josh Funneman (@funny_cowboys) March 15, 2022
The Cowboys front office is not happy about how everything went down or was portrayed with the Randy Gregory switch to Denver— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 15, 2022
The bargains the Bills are finding in an otherwise terrible window for overpayments is a joy. An absolute joy.— Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) March 15, 2022
Awesome to see Dustin Hopkins re-up with the Chargers. That team is loaded. He could be a part of something really special with em pic.twitter.com/Zhrk5QlAPS— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 16, 2022
Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasonshttps://t.co/HDubk4ZtUp pic.twitter.com/1AGe6maob0— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2022
Raiders are releasing DE Carl Nassib, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022
Official draft order is out!https://t.co/WqRcW5y6md— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 16, 2022
In this thread, I'll clean up whatever I have wrong on OTC's draft page.
We love and hate Mock Draft SZN (via CBS Sports mock) #TakeCommand @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/FvU2bs2KfK— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) March 16, 2022
Good separators often make DBs look silly.— Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) March 15, 2022
Garrett Wilson is a good separator. pic.twitter.com/q2EAwV37HY
2022 club rules proposals are in. Competition Committee proposals to follow next week.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 16, 2022
Check out what was proposed: pic.twitter.com/Z1iAYcfHnW
The Ravens, Bills, Eagles and Bucs are proposing allowing a team to deny permission for a front office staffer to interview for a "secondary football executive position" (such as assistant GM) with another team until after the NFL draft. This would not apply to GM interviews.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 16, 2022
What a thrill and a privilege to hit a few balls with @Martina.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 16, 2022
The years have passed, but the friendship and memories remain. pic.twitter.com/UJp7TD4DSZ
