Washington Free Agency: QB Kyle Allen signs with the Houston Texans

The Washington Commanders weren’t going to re-sign QB Kyle Allen. They traded for Carson Wentz and have last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke under contract for another year. Washington traded a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers during Head Coach Ron Rivera’s first season in 2020. Allen was seen as a solid backup who knew the offense the Panthers ran under Norv/Scott Turner.

Kyle Allen got the start after in Week 5 after Dwayne Haskins was benched. He suffered an injury during his first start, but returned the following week to go 31 for 42 for 280 yards, 2 TDs and an INT in a loss against the Giants. His season was ended two weeks later in the rematch against the Giants when Jabrill Peppers flew into his legs, breaking his ankle.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick last season to be the starter, but he suffered a hip subluxation in Week 1. Taylor Heinicke took over the starting spot and only gave it up when COVID-19 knocked him (and Allen) off the active roster. There were calls to have Allen start games at the end of the season to “see what they have” but Heinicke remained in, and now Washington moves on from Allen and will be looking for a new 3rd string QB.