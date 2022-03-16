Washington Free Agency: Kicker Joey Slye tendered

The Washington Commanders had some kicker controversy last season after they released long-time kicker Dustin Hopkins. He was replaced by Chris Blewitt who shockingly lived up to his last name. This mistake was corrected with Blewitt’s release and the signing of former Panthers kicker Joey Slye. He brought a strong leg and consistency to the position. His only missed kick of the season, also ended up being the one that injured him. An extra point was blocked and the Seahawks returned it for 2 points. Slye chased the defender down and injured his hamstring. He was placed on injured reserve and missed 3 games.

The Washington Football Team needed a replacement after Slye went to IR so they signed Brian Johnson. He was effective in relief of Slye, and was tendered as an ERFA. Washington will have Johnson as a backup option as they try to work out a long-term deal with Slye that will lower his $2.4 million cap hit from the RFA tender.