Washington Commanders announce 3 roster cuts including Deshazor Everett

Washington initially announced 4 roster cuts, but that tweet was quickly deleted and resent without Landon Collins name in it. This is because the team is designating him a post-June 1st cut, and can’t officially announce the move until then. He is still free to sign with other teams, but Washington won’t see the $11.8 million in cap savings until that move becomes official in June.

Washington officially released 3 players today, and two of them were reported earlier. Matt Ioannidis is now a free agent after 6 seasons with the team. He will save the team $6.8 million this year. His agent made a statement that he was lied to at the Combine and was told by Rob Rogers that his client wouldn’t be released. This was before Washington traded for QB Carson Wentz and his $28.2 million cap hit so their situation changed dramatically.

Washington also released LG Ereck Flowers which was a shocker this morning. They reportedly tried to work out a new deal, but those negotiations failed and now Flowers has been cut by Washington again. This move saves Washington another $10 million this season.

The third move hadn’t been reported, but there was plenty of well-founded speculation that it was coming soon. Safety Deshazor Everett has been released and will save Washington $2 million. He was the driver in a fatal car crash on December 23rd that resulted in the death of his girlfriend. Everett was hospitalized, and missed the remainder of the season after being placed on the Reserve/NFI list. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter last month and released on bail.

With these 3 official moves, Washington cleared almost $19 million in cap space. They had around $33 million before the Wentz deal, and should be well-positioned to make moves in free agency if they want to. These moves also created holes in their depth chart that will have to filled through free agency and the draft. The defensive line depth took a big hit this week with the FA departure of Tim Settle and Ioannidis’ release. Washington also lost both of their starting guards with Brandon Scherff leaving in free agency and Flowers’ release.