Surprise! J.D. McKissic returns to Washington for the same money Buffalo offered!

By Scott Jennings
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

J.D. McKissic is returning after reportedly agreeing to a 2-year, $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. Washington reportedly didn’t offer him a contract before he was allowed to talk to other teams during the NFL’s legal tampering period that started on Monday. This report did not go over well with fans, even after GM Martin Mayhew told fans at the Combine that this was likely how they would be handling several free agents this year. He said he hoped that players they wanted back would come back to them with offers and allow Washington to match or beat those offers to retain them.

