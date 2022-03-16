Surprise! J.D. McKissic returns to Washington for the same money Buffalo offered!

J.D. McKissic is returning after reportedly agreeing to a 2-year, $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. Washington reportedly didn’t offer him a contract before he was allowed to talk to other teams during the NFL’s legal tampering period that started on Monday. This report did not go over well with fans, even after GM Martin Mayhew told fans at the Combine that this was likely how they would be handling several free agents this year. He said he hoped that players they wanted back would come back to them with offers and allow Washington to match or beat those offers to retain them.

Background on the change of heart: Washington initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal - until he agreed to one in Buffalo, per his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy. Once McKissic heard Washington was willing to match the offer, he didn’t want to leave. https://t.co/E7TvPcYYZQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022