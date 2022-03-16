Report: Landon Collins will be released as a Post-June 1st cut

The news that Washington was going to release S/LB Landon Collins came out 6 days ago, but still hasn't been made official. The team reportedly couldn't agree on a new deal involving a pay cut. Collins said he agreed to a lowered salary, but then they asked him to take another cut after trading for QB Carson Wentz and his $28.3 cap number this season. The delay in his release led to speculation that the team was still trying to retain him, or possibly trade him before free agency started.

There were also questions about whether the Commanders would just release him and save $6.9 million. The other option was to designate him as a post-June 1st cut and save $11.9 million on the 2022 salary cap. The kicker with that is his contract would stay on the books until 6/1, and they wouldn't see those added savings until we'll after free agency and the draft.

Washington has reportedly decided to take the delayed bigger savings. To free up cap space they just released Matt Ioannidis($6.8m) and Ereck Flowers($10m). They also have the option to convert some of Wentz's salary to a signinging bonus which could free up an additional $13 million this season.

Landon Collins will be a post-June 1 cut, source confirms. (@MikeGarafolo 1st).



That increases the savings to $11.9 million with only $3.8 million left on the cap. But it also means his contract remains on the books until then. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2022

