Washington Free Agency: WR Cam Sims expected to re-sign

Washington continues to try to sign their own players that they want back before the start of the new league year/free agency at 4 pm today. They were successful with Bobby McCain yesterday, but lost J.D. McKissic after letting him talk to other teams without offering him a deal first.

WR Cam Sims was another pending free agent that the Commanders wanted to keep. Sims has been with Washington since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. He has progressed in his time in the NFL, and is now a contributor on offense and special teams. Last season he had the 4th-most snaps at WR, and played a third of the special teams snaps.