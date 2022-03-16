Report: Commanders will release veteran DL Matt Ioannidis today

Update: Ioannidis’s agent is not happy with how his client’s time in Washington ended

Commanders cutting Ereck Flowers and Matt Ioannidis to clear cap space.



Ioannidis agent Alan Herman: "We don't particularly care to be lied to our face. ... That's not the way you conduct business in the National Football League."https://t.co/vhLgGeg6Dk — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 16, 2022

There have been multiple reports on Twitter that veteran defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis will be released today by the Washington Commanders. Ioannidis was drafted by Washington in the 5th round of the 2016 draft out of Temple University, and he quickly became a fan favorite as the team’s best interior pass rusher.

A pectoral injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season cost Ioannidis 13 games, and when he returned in 2021 his on field play didn’t seem to match his pre-injury production.

Matt Ioannidis had 16 sacks in 2018 and 2019. Was on his way to pro bowl recognition. But he's managed just 4 sacks while missing 14 games the past two seasons. Clears about $7M in cap space.#Commanders have now lost two quality DTs, a pro bowl guard, and a quality RB. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 16, 2022

The 6-year veteran was entering the final year of his contract with Washington, and there had been speculation all offseason that he might be traded or released; however, the news is surprising for two reasons. First is that the team is releasing him instead of trading him. More surprising is that the team is cutting #98 after reportedly losing Tim Settle to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the defensive line group much thinner than it has been for the past few seasons, though John Keim reports that the team did make an effort to retain Settle.

Cutting Ioannidis saves $6.9 million vs. the cap. They did make a last-second mild push to keep Tim Settle, but weren't close to Buffalo's offer...Not sure Ioannidis was ever that thrilled with the tech's he was asked to use. Missed 13 games in 2020; 2.5 sacks in 16 games this yr — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2022

The key players currently on the roster who are likely to step up to fill the gap left by Ioannidis’ departure are James Smith-WIlliams and Daniel Wise.

The move will save the Commanders $6.88m in cap space.

