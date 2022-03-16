 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Commanders will release veteran DL Matt Ioannidis today

No more IoanMan?

By Bill-in-Bangkok
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Ioannidis’s agent is not happy with how his client’s time in Washington ended

There have been multiple reports on Twitter that veteran defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis will be released today by the Washington Commanders. Ioannidis was drafted by Washington in the 5th round of the 2016 draft out of Temple University, and he quickly became a fan favorite as the team’s best interior pass rusher.

A pectoral injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season cost Ioannidis 13 games, and when he returned in 2021 his on field play didn’t seem to match his pre-injury production.

The 6-year veteran was entering the final year of his contract with Washington, and there had been speculation all offseason that he might be traded or released; however, the news is surprising for two reasons. First is that the team is releasing him instead of trading him. More surprising is that the team is cutting #98 after reportedly losing Tim Settle to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the defensive line group much thinner than it has been for the past few seasons, though John Keim reports that the team did make an effort to retain Settle.

The key players currently on the roster who are likely to step up to fill the gap left by Ioannidis’ departure are James Smith-WIlliams and Daniel Wise.

The move will save the Commanders $6.88m in cap space.

Updated depth chart

